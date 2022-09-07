The number one pressing issue on the agenda of Women’s Organizations all over the world is Violence Against Women and Children. Starting Point is no exception to the organizations that worry over these issues.
For decades, we have thought of violence against women as a women’s issue. And why wouldn’t we? Women and children are disproportionality the victims of rape, physical abuse, and intimate partner homicide.
For decades, we have also known that rape is disproportional perpetrated by men (99 percent of rapists are men and 1 percent are women). Men rape women, children and other men. Why then have we thought of this as a women’s issue instead of a men’s issue?
The answer to this is complex, yet it has a single stream of cause and effect.
Our social norms and cultural rearing have been unwavering and universally committed to the idea that power and control are inherent characteristics of men. These characteristics in and of themselves are not without valor, but
when inwardly twisted and outwardly misogynist, they are deadly to women, children, other men and to the men who inherit these distorted traits.
The term “toxic masculinity” has emerged to describe the cultural pressures for men to behave in a certain way — dominant, void of feminine attributes, homophobic and aggressive.
For the vast majority of men, this is detrimental to their mental health, intimate partner relationships, and overall success in life. And yet, it remains a pervasive training that men receive from society.
To address this, as a men’s issue, will require deep and challenging dives into the roots of our cultural norms, strong actions, and full collaboration of men, women, and non-binary people together. The work, while daunting at times, will also be freeing.
Thinking of domestic and sexual violence as a women’s issue is part of the problem. It is one that Starting Point hopes to rectify by engaging men and supporting them in mobilizing other men to take action against domestic and sexual violence by raising awareness through advocacy, education and volunteerism.
Starting Point will be hosting the first Men’s Advocacy Group in the state beginning this month. The Men’s Advocacy Group meets quarterly with the first meeting scheduled for Sept. 20 at 6 pm at the Starting Point Advocacy Center in Conway. For more information email community@startingpointnh.org.
This is both a significant step forward and one that should be more common.
Starting Point Prevention Specialists are also currently engaged in facilitator training for CBIM (Coaching Boys Into Men) a program of Futures Without Violence. The hope is to provide support to coaches who coach male athletes by offering materials and advocacy for implementing team-building activities that aid in dismantling toxic masculinity and that build positive, healthy character in our young athletic leaders.
CBIM has been around long enough to gather the data that has shown the program’s success in addressing the issues of domestic and sexual violence and building positive team culture.
Often, when gender-specific programming such as CBIM and the Men’s Advocacy Group is presented, the question, “what about equal offerings for girls/women” comes up. This is a fair question. (Another question might address support for non-binary, this will be the topic of another article.)
Futures Without Violence also offers a leadership program for girl athletes. There are dozens of other programs designed to strengthen leadership characteristics in girls. Many contain curricula like the Healthy Relationship program that Starting Point implements in our schools, to all students, here in Carroll County.
While it is true that women can also be violent and that men have suffered under women’s violence, statistically violent women most always are violent toward other women and children. There has been focus on women’s violence, often at the risk of missing the true target which is that we all suffer from gender-bias violence.
Women’s violence is rooted in the same cultural standings that promote toxic masculinity. Women’s violence, however, is not institutionalized in the ways that men’s violence is. It is the belief of those working to end domestic and sexual violence that focusing on the gendered-bias aspect of the problem, unflinchingly, is necessary for ending violence against women, children and non-binary.
“Unflinchingly" addressing the issues means also that we must recognize that although this is a men’s issue, men are not the problem. It is a specific population of men and the institutions and systems that support toxic masculinity that are at the core of the crisis. Men offer unique approaches and answers to ending violence and it is essential to tap into those resources.
This is an uncomfortable spot for many of us. Men who are decent may struggle to find a place to stand, as do the women who are their partners and for those who raise good men. Men who have been raised with machismo or men who have perpetrated may feel that the pitchfork is being wielded.
This is not a witch-hunt. We have suffered that zealous ramification before to the detriment of the innocent and hopefully have learned that a fanatical attack is just the flip side of the same coin of patriarchy.
We must do better to support those who have victimized others, to hold them accountable both socially and in our court systems, and to provide avenues for healing the toxin they have ingested.
Starting Point’s hope in presenting programming that is more inclusive to men is to build a wider community for addressing the issues of violence and breaking the cycle of abuse. Together, we are not only stronger, we are kinder and more effective.
For more information about CBIM, the Men’s Advocacy Group or any Starting Point programming email community@startingpointnh.org.
Starting Point has been providing free and confidential services to all* victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking here in Carroll County since 1981.
*Starting Point wishes to convey to the community that “all” has been true from our inception. Starting Point recognizes that its services for men, trans, and non-binary people who have been victimized have not been widely recognized and hopes that the agency’s services will be better utilized by these populations as we move forward in the continued work of inclusion.
To speak to an advocate call (603) 447-2494 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p,m. or 24/7 at (800) 336-3795.
Raetha Stoddard is Starting Point’s Outreach and Prevention Specialist. She has been with the agency for more than 30 years in different capacities, as the daughter of a volunteer, volunteer, and staff member.
