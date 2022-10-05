BERLIN — The "clinical Ladder is an North Country Healthcare-wide professional development tool that encourages the advancement of the bedside nurse and recognizes nurses for their participation in three domains: leadership, education/professional growth and clinical performance.
To qualify, over the course of one year, clinical nurses must be directly involved with patient care, and demonstrate completion of a series of projects beyond their normal work responsibilities.
Two Androscoggin Valley Hospital nurses, Anne Langlois and Serena White, recently achieved expert levels in nursing using the Clinical Ladder program. Langlois works in obstetrics and gynecology and White works in The Valley Birthplace at the hospital.
"By going above and beyond in their work, Anne and Serena have exemplified the AVH values, especially those around service, quality, ownership, accountability, integrity and collaboration. This achievement is a tremendous accomplishment and represents an enduring commitment to personal and professional growth,” said Michael Peterson, FACHE, president and CEO of AVH.
“Anne was the first nurse throughout the greater North Country Healthcare organization to progress through this process, and her commitment and courage paved the way for others to follow,” said Brian O’Hearn, MBA, BSN, CEN, chief nursing officer, vice president of patient care services at Androscoggin Valley Hospital. “Both Anne and Serena have achieved the highest nursing levels within NCH by meeting rigorous requirements that showcase their dedication, research and investment in improving care at the bedside.”
Langlois believes “consistent, career-long education in evidence-based practice is integral to providing the best possible care to our patients. The Clinical Ladder gave me a useful tool to showcase the projects and collaborations I have developed that reflect this value of pursuing ongoing professional education and being able to share that with coworkers and patients alike.”
“When I heard about this program, I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to grow as a nurse and as an individual. The Clinical Ladder program has inspired me to be a better nurse, and this was the perfect opportunity to share with others some of the projects I have worked on for our community, hospital, and staff,” said White. “I am happy with this achievement; I plan to continue to learn more and to be better than I am today.”
With stated goals of encouraging career advancement, increasing competency, improving quality care, and positively impacting work satisfaction, the Clinical Ladder program supports North Country Healthcare’s goals of engaging its workforce and positioning staff for success.
