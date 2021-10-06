LITTLETON — North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency has announced that the 2021 Annual Home Health & Hospice Gala received an exclusive title sponsorship from Karen and Tom Mee.
Tom Mee is the CEO of North Country Healthcare.
In a news release announcing the sponsorship North Country Home Health & Hospice officials said, "We are honored to have him and his wife, Karen as our presenting sponsors for the 2021 Gala."
“Both Karen and I have personal experiences with hospice programs, with each of us witnessing the amazing support that such a program can provide to loved ones during their end-of-life journeys," Tom Mee said. "As the CEO of North Country Healthcare, I am also keenly aware of the financial support such programs require from their community partners and other stakeholders. We are both thrilled to be able to support the Gala as Title Sponsors in the memories of those we’ve lost.”
Tiffany Haynes, president and CEO of North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, said, “We are so grateful that the CEO of our system believes so much in our mission that he and his wife generously committed to be our naming sponsor for this wonderful event."
This year’s gala will be in-person and held in the elegant Grand Ballroom of the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort on Saturday, Nov. 20.
North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency of Littleton, a partner of North Country Healthcare, provides quality home health, palliative, hospice and long-term care services consistently to residents of Coos and Grafton counties.
The proceeds from the Home Health & Hospice Gala will support home health, palliative, hospice and long-term care programs, along with ancillary services provided by the agency.
Raising these funds to help cover the uncovered costs of employees who travel the territory seven days per week, 365 days per year is vital to continuing to provide quality home health, palliative, hospice and long-term care to the agency's patients throughout two of the northern-most counties in New Hampshire.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, with cocktail hour and opening bids for our silent auction. Guests will be seated at 6 p.m for dinner. Afterward, auctioneer Mike Kopp, will take the stage to present live auction items. The evening concludes with dancing the night away to the music provided by the band Brandy, a 2020 Wedding Wire top pick. The silent auction will continue throughout the evening, offering guests time to peruse the array of items offered, courtesy of North Country businesses and North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency partners.
Brandy, a five-six person, high energy band, has been recognized throughout New England as one of the premier bands of the region, with almost 200 performances per year. Brandy has been a mainstay on the New England band music scene and has performed for numerous celebrities, charities and dignitaries. Brandy brings the talent, professionalism and experience to the event to ensure the dance floor is packed.
Sponsors to date are Karen & Tom Mee as exclusive title sponsor; North Country Healthcare, Peabody & Smith Realty, Mascoma Bank, CGI Business Solutions, SageView Advisory Group, BerryDunn as golden anniversary level sponsors; Beattie Enterprises, Inc, as love level sponsor; Passumpsic Savings Bank and VR Concrete, INC are hope level sSponsors; Cohos Advisors, Hunkins & Eaton Agency, Lancaster Rotary Club, Northwoods Casino, Noyes Chevrolet (Colebrook), Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer PC, Rialto Theater and Royal Electric as faith level sponsors.
Additional sponsorships are still welcome.
Tickets for the gala will be sold online at nchhha.ejoinme.org/hospicegala2021 If you do not have access to a computer/internet, you may call Courtney Piana directly (contact information below) or stop by the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency Office located at 536 Cottage St. in Littleton to purchase tickets. Ticket sales are open now and will be available through Nov. 20, and cost $75 per person. People are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as this event always sells out.
For any questions regarding sponsorships, auction item donations or ticket purchases, contact Courtney Piana, Community Relations & Development Coordinator, at (603) 444-8324 or via email at cpiana@nchhha.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.