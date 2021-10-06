CAN CUT
DURHAM — New Hampshire PBS, in partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, will host the final in a series of virtual events to engage communities in solutions-focused conversations about the jobs and workforce housing crisis in the Granite State.
Even before COVID-19 hit in 2020, New Hampshire was facing the reality of an aging workforce, limited housing and day-care options, and for many, limited access to reliable high-speed internet. The problem is even more acute today.
"Communities and Consequences II" is a multi-platform project from demographer Peter Francese, writer and former Agriculture Commissioner Lorraine Stuart Merrill, and filmmaker Jay Childs. New Hampshire PBS is the presenting station.
The project is designed to help communities rethink how they plan, legislate and partner to create something new and help their communities thrive.
The final "Communities and Consequences II" online engagement event takes place Oct. 7 from noon-1 p.m.
“The goal of the series has been to engage and inspire local communities to find their own solutions to the workforce housing crisis facing the state,” said NHPBS Vice President and Chief Content Officer Dawn DeAngelis.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is the lead sponsor of the engagement initiative that has made it possible for a series of virtual screening and discussion events to take place since March 2021.
“As one of the largest employers in our state, these issues significantly impact Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and we are pleased to be supporting a program like 'Communities and Consequences II' that takes a hard look at both the problems and the solutions before us,” said Joanne M. Conroy, MD, CEO and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Communities across the state are struggling with how to provide places for people of diverse ages and income levels. The film and companion book explore the tensions between traditional New Hampshire values like family, community, equal opportunity and local control and taxation.
“It’s those tension points that are sparking positive change,” says filmmaker Childs, who has attended dozens of town planning, board and committee meetings as part of his research. “One thing I hope viewers take from the film is that there are many people in communities all over the state who are working to make New Hampshire more welcoming and accessible to everyone — despite some well-documented resistance.”
Peter Francese says, “This project is about communities working together and the future of New Hampshire. We encourage everyone to read the book, watch the film and then go out, get involved and make a difference.”
To learn more about the series and to register, go to nhpbs.org/events.
"Communities and Consequences II" is available online at: nhpbs.org/communitiesandconsequences.
