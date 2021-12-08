PLYMOUTH — Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots have increased so much recently that many people have complained about long waits, prompting Gov. Chris Sununu to open four new fixed sites on Tuesday.
Elementary school student Fiona LeBlanc and her family from Campton waited three hours Monday night at the Common Man event room in Plymouth and didn’t end up getting what they came for.
The fixed sites will be for walk-ins only in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester. See schedule below along with other vaccination information.
“With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy,” Sununu said in a news release.
State Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye), who is also a physician, said he is encouraged that Sununu is opening new fixed sites, but wonders if it will be enough given the ongoing demand and increased eligible pool that now includes children.
“And the severity of this surge which is having a devastating impact on the provider community, especially hospitals. We should make every effort to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible,” Sherman said. “I would consider reinstituting the incredibly successful large mega vaccination sites at the Speedway or other locations over the next three weeks.”
InDepthNH.org asked Sununu’s spokesman if that was a possibility, but he did not respond.
Fiona LeBlanc stood with her younger siblings and mother in line for three hours Monday for her COVID-19 shot only to be turned away as she approached the long-awaited counter.
She and others were told there were enough vaccines available but that they had received word that the clinic, due to end at 7 p.m., must stop offering vaccines.
They ceased operations at about 7:23 p.m., with Plymouth police arriving just in case it got ugly, with about 15 people behind Fiona left standing in line.
It did not get ugly but there was a lot of disappointment, including Fiona’s mother, Meg LeBlanc, a nurse who was trying to get her booster and never did get it Monday night. “That is not right,” she said.
State Department of Health and Human Services officials said both clinics and fixed sites are facing a large volume of people interested in getting the shots as the holidays approach and news spreads about the Omicron variant and the Delta variant spreading the highly contagious respiratory virus.
In addition to these fixed sites, pharmacies are being inundated with requests and are scheduling out for appointments right now into the last week of December.
For vaccination registration and information visit https://vini.nh.gov
The fixed sites are walk-ins only. No appointments will be scheduled. Wait times may be expected.
As of today, all four sites are open. They are:
BERLIN: The Chalet at 161 East Milan Road
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
PLYMOUTH: The Common Man Event Room at 231 Main St.
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
CLAREMONT: Former N.H. State Liquor Store at 367 Washington St.
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
ROCHESTER: Spaulding Commons at 306 N. Main St.
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
For more information about the sites, including dates sites will be closed for the holidays, go to on-sitemedservices.com/vaccinationlocator. To find appointment-based vaccinations, go to vaccines.gov. To find where the state’s vaccine van will be, go to vaccines.nh.gov and click “Find the van.”
