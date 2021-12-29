NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness), a statewide non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide, has welcomed their first public policy director.
Holly Stevens, Esq., joined the organization on Nov. 15.
Stevens has been working in health policy for the past five years in Concord and previously spent more than a decade in the mental health and substance use fields, primarily as a mobile crisis clinician in central Maine.
On welcoming Stevens to the public policy director role, NAMI New Hampshire Executive Director Kenneth Norton, LICSW, said, “Not only does Holly bring a wealth of legislative, public policy and advocacy experience, but she also brings extensive experience with the mental health service delivery system having served for many years as a member of a mobile crisis response team as well as having experience working in an inpatient psychiatric setting. We are very excited to have Holly joining the NAMI NH team.”
Stevens earned her Juris Doctor and LLM in intellectual property from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and also holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y.
On joining NAMI New Hampshire, Stevens said, “I am thrilled to be returning to a focus on supporting people with mental illness — and for the opportunity to advocate at the policy level. During my time as a mental health crisis worker, navigating the shortfalls of an inadequate mental health delivery system was a huge frustration. I am excited to work with mental health and suicide prevention advocates to effect change on the policy level here in the Granite State — to improve resources to assist individuals with mental illness to live their best lives while supporting their families, too.”
To learn about legislative priorities for mental health and suicide prevention, to sign up for public policy alerts, or to receive information about free upcoming advocacy trainings, contact advocacy@naminh.org.
