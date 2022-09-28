CONCORD — Every year, NAMIWalks New Hampshire brings thousands of Granite Staters together for the state's largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event. After two years as a virtual event, NAMIWalks NH returns in-person on Oct. 8, with a virtual option on Oct. 9. 

More than 800 participants across 100 teams have already registered to take part in "NAMIWalks NH Your Way – A United Day of Hope." Everyone who joins the in-person event at the soccer fields on South Fruit Street on Oct. 8, or shares their activity via social media during the virtual event on Oct. 9, is part of an important movement that lets folks know they are not alone. Hope and help are available, and participants in NAMIWalks N.H., help share that message far and wide. 

