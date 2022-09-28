CONCORD — Every year, NAMIWalks New Hampshire brings thousands of Granite Staters together for the state's largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event. After two years as a virtual event, NAMIWalks NH returns in-person on Oct. 8, with a virtual option on Oct. 9.
More than 800 participants across 100 teams have already registered to take part in "NAMIWalks NH Your Way – A United Day of Hope." Everyone who joins the in-person event at the soccer fields on South Fruit Street on Oct. 8, or shares their activity via social media during the virtual event on Oct. 9, is part of an important movement that lets folks know they are not alone. Hope and help are available, and participants in NAMIWalks N.H., help share that message far and wide.
Participants raising $100 or more will receive an event t-shirt. Over $125,000 has been raised so far for NAMIWalks NH Your Way 2022 by sponsors and individual donors. Presenting Sponsors for this year’s event are Alkermes, In Memory of Tommy - Team Tommy #5 and Jasmor Roofing & Contracting. All funds raised stay in New Hampshire to provide free support, education, and advocacy for Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide.
NAMI N.H. Executive Director Susan Stearns said, “NAMIWalks New Hampshire is a welcome and long overdue opportunity for our community to come together for a united day of hope. Whether folks join us in person or virtually, they are helping to raise awareness, dispel stigma, and inspire hope for thousands of individuals and families affected by mental illness and suicide. We are profoundly grateful for the support we’ve received from our dedicated and passionate participants, generous sponsors and donors, and compassionate and committed community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.