PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all care team members, with very few exceptions, as a condition of employment as of Oct. 1.
This announcement comes as the number of new COVID diagnoses around the nation has been increasing once again, with many of the infections being linked to the Delta variant of the virus. In New Hampshire, the numbers have risen from a low in the 20s in mid-June to numbers averaging over 100 in recent days and similar numbers have been reported in Maine.
The system of health-care organizations which includes Memorial Hospital in North Conway is northern New England’s largest health system and Maine’s largest private employer.
Memorial is the only New Hampshire health-care organization that is part of the system. Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner said Wednesday that Memorial employees — or care team members as they are known within the health-care system — will be required to be vaccinated.
“We consider everybody who works here to be part of the patient care team,” Kershner said, adding that requiring the vaccinations is not unlike the hospital policy requiring an annual flu vaccine.
As of late July, 83.8 percent of all MaineHealth care team members were fully vaccinated. Kershner said Memorial’s numbers are in line with the system-wide figure, with 82.7 percent of the employees there having received the vaccine.
The Sun was contacted by one employee, a nurse who asked not to be named and who, though vaccinated, considered the mandate unfair to some 30 employees who must get vaccinated or lose their jobs, some of whom have worked for decades at the hospital.
The nurse said, “These are employees who have worked through COVID-19 — the hardest parts being our residents’ (at Merriman House, the nursing home attached to the hospital) family members when they could not come in — sitting next to and caring for dying people who could not have anyone with them except staff. We did this all while not having a single COVID case in any of our patients — this with both vaccinated and non-vaccinated staff.”
The nurse continued, “These staff members care and are being faced with an unjust decision. Why can we refuse the flu immunization and not this? The family members should be made aware as this will directly effect the care for their loved ones,” the nurse said, noting that there are “about 30 employees that have to face a choice.”
Kershner said the hospital had let department heads know about the decision shortly before the announcement was made because some might have to talk to employees who had been hesitant about getting the vaccine. He noted that the hospital does make some exceptions to the policy for people who have medical or religious reasons for not getting the vaccine.
“We do understand this could be a difficult decision for some of our team members but this call to get our employees vaccinated is consistent with our values and is an attempt to protect our colleagues, patients and community,” he said. For those who do have religious or medical reasons for not getting vaccinated, he said, “those employees know how to work with our human resources department to exercise those exemptions.”
In addition to requiring vaccinations, Kershner said the hospital staff has returned to masking and social distancing requirements that were in place at the height of the pandemic. Those restrictions had been relaxed in a few settings, particularly the lunch room and meeting rooms, as long as everyone had been vaccinated and there was sufficient space for social distancing.
“For the most part, we’ve gone back to Zoom meetings for everything here at the hospital,” Kershner said.
Masking and social distancing for visitors has remained in place at Memorial since the pandemic began.
In the MaineHealth news release announcing its vaccination mandate, health system officials noted that it is joining dozens of hospitals and health systems, along with some government and non-health-care private employers, in a public health effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, especially in light of the growing threat of the Delta variant.
In New Hampshire, the N.H. Hospital Association has also issued a statement recommending that all hospitals in the state require COVID vaccinations of employees, but Kershner said that is only a recommendation and the decision is up to individual facilities.
The association posted a statement on its web page Tuesday, saying, “The health and safety of patients is at the core of the mission of New Hampshire hospitals and at the forefront of all that they do, and for that reason, the New Hampshire Hospital Association supports the adoption of mandated COVID-19 vaccine policies for employees at New Hampshire’s hospitals and health systems.”
It continued, “Hospital and health system employee vaccinations against COVID-19 are critical to ensuring safe environments of care for all patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigating the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities. The scientific evidence behind vaccines has clearly demonstrated that they are safe, highly effective and reduce both transmission and harm, and hospitals already require vaccinations for other highly communicable diseases as an infection control measure.”
“The COVID-19 vaccine prevents people from becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, or dying from the virus,” stated Don Caruso, MD, president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center and the current chair of the New Hampshire Hospital Association Board of Trustees. “As public health leaders, our mission is to protect the lives and well-being of both our patients and our staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way we can do that.”
A recent study in New Hampshire conducted by the Josiah Bartlett Center using state of New Hampshire data reinforced that vaccinated patients are less likely to fall severely ill and require hospitalization. Since the beginning of February, according to state data, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 99 percent of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 cases and 98 percent of deaths.
In MaineHealth’s release, Dora-Anne Mills, M.D., chief health improvement officer of MaineHealth said: “The vaccines are very effective and are preventing hospitalizations and health complications with COVID-19. In addition, the vaccines are proven safe — we have a full year of data from the clinical trials and almost 200 million Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccination. To be consistent with our values and to protect our colleagues, families, patients and communities, we believe it is paramount that all care team members be vaccinated.”
“Our care team members have worked extremely hard and have sacrificed much in the fight against COVID-19, and we thank them profoundly,” Mills said. “As we ask all our care team members to be vaccinated, I’d ask all Mainers to please, please get your COVID-19 vaccination. It will protect you, your family and your community.”
Having broad vaccination is especially necessary to protect those who are vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. It is for this reason this many health-care and long-term care organizations already require vaccinations for COVID-19, along with influenza, pertussis and chickenpox.
As with non-state-mandated vaccines, medical and religious exemptions will be considered by MaineHealth.
