CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is hosting a drive-up vaccine clinic, especially for children and young adults on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. until noon at the hospital’s main entrance.
Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available and administered based on eligibility. COVID-19 booster shots will be available to those who have completed the initial vaccine series.
Santa Claus will travel from the North Pole to personally thank kids for getting their vaccines. Dogs from Assistance Canine Training Services will also be on hand to provide assistance for those who need a friendly paw to hold. ACTS dog handlers plan to bring Flint, a trained facility dog, and ACTS of Compassion Therapy Dogs.
“The current level of respiratory illness is putting a strain on many regional health systems. We usually don’t see these levels until later in December or January,” says pediatrician Dr. Charlotte Helvie. “Especially this year, receiving a vaccine for flu and COVID-19 is an important tool in preventing at least these two viruses.”
She notes there is no vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, but vaccinations against the seasonal flu and COVID-19 help prevent serious illnesses and the need for hospitalization, keeping beds available for other patients.
Dr. Kathryn Fekete, also a Memorial pediatrician, says it is OK to receive both a COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine at the same time. “It is safe and you don’t have to come back for a second shot.”
No appointments are necessary; just drive up, register, lower the car window and raise an arm.
