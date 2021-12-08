CONWAY — During a community Zoom meeting Friday, Dr. Matt Dunn, Memorial Hospital’s medical director, made an impassioned plea for people to get vaccinated and keep masking up as hospital resources are strained across New England and COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“I really want people to understand that their actions affect other people.” Dunn said. “For people that are that are hesitant about wearing a mask, about getting vaccinated, for every time you put that on, you are potentially saving someone else's life.”
His comments came a day after The New York Times and other national news outlets announced that New Hampshire leads the nation in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita at 76 cases for every 100,000 people. By Monday, that number had risen to 96.
At the same time, only 65 percent of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated (see below for where you can get vaccinated).
On Monday, the state of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,671 current cases and 433 hospitalizations with COVID, both the highest numbers that have been recorded in the Granite State since the pandemic began.
The CDC is recommending booster shots for everyone as the vaccine’s immunity starts to wane.
For himself, Dunn said, getting vaccinated was an easy decision — one, because he feels it's the right thing to do; and two, he believes in science. “But the third reason for me is, I'm a community member, I love this place, I grew up here, and would do anything for this community,” he said.
Part of the reason for the surge may be the prevalence of the Delta variant, which is easier to transmit and can cause more severe illness than the original COVID-19 virus. Dunn said Delta now accounts for more than 99 percent of the cases in New Hampshire.
He added, “For every person that gets Delta, they're spreading it to five to eight people.”
Last week, the World Health Organization also announced a new variant, Omicron, about which little is known.
As a small rural hospital, Memorial has traditionally sent critical cases to larger hospitals like Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Due to COVID, such transfers have become more difficult if sometimes impossible.
With sharply rising COVID cases, Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order for the DHHS to assist hospitals in expanding their capacity.
Dunn said the Mount Washington Valley has been fairly lucky over the past 20 months “in that we haven't seen (a huge surge) in our community in northern Carroll County until now.”
That lag has allowed the hospital to prepare staff, equipment and resources.
At the same time, people are tired, and individuals as well as the health-care system, are feeling the strain.
“One of the great things about our country is that we have this freedom of choice, right? We get to make decisions,” Dunn said.
“I think we're at a time now, where we're going to see what happens over these next few months,” Dunn said. “Because I think it's going to be very, very challenging, to continue to remain focused, stay together, communicate, and do what we can to help each other.”
Here is a list of places to get vaccinated:
• One-day clinic, Saturday: N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Booster Blitz site at Kennett High School: 409 Eagles Way, North Conway. Only booster shots will be given and registrations are required at vaccines.nh.gov. Appointments can be made for up to 5 people at a time through one account. Individuals in need of assistance to schedule an appointment can also call (603) 271-1000.
• Memorial Hospital Vaccination Clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village, 2779 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. Hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments recommended by calling (603) 356-0673 or going to vaccine.mainehealth.org.
• Hannaford, 32 Mountain Valley Blvd, North Conway, (603) 356-6361. Walk-ins accepted. Book an appointment: hannafordsched.rxtouch.com/rbssched/program/wellness/Patient/Advisory.
• Walgreens, 1498 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, (603) 356-8031. Book an appointment: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing or go to walgreens.com and click on “schedule vaccine.”
• CVS, Northway Shopping Plaza, 1351 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, (603) 356-6916. Walk-ins accepted. It is highly recommended to make an appointment for pediatric (5-11 years old) vaccinations. Book an appointment cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
• Osco Pharmacy, 1150 Eastman Road (inside Shaw's), Center Conway, (603) 356-5888. Walk-ins accepted. Book an appointment: shaws.com/vaccinations/home.
• Walmart, 46 North-South Road, North Conway, (603) 356-0130. Walk-ins accepted. Book an appointment: tinyurl.com/2p8mhtc8.
• Primary care offices. Memorial Hospital Primary Care and Saco River Medical Group providers have vaccines available for people during office visits. Call your primary care provider to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.