CONWAY — An increase in COVID-19 testing demands has led Memorial Hospital to further streamline its testing process.
For several weeks the hospital has tested symptomatic individuals in the emergency department and asymptomatic individuals in a separate testing center nearby.
Beginning today (Dec. 10), the testing center, which is located in a small shed just outside the emergency department entrance, will test both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
In addition, all tests at the center will require an appointment by calling (603) 356-0673.
Memorial is also increasing testing availability by expanding testing hours to 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. seven days a week.
“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in requests for COVID-19 tests and are always looking for ways to make the process more patient-friendly while maintaining safety for patients and staff,” says Will Owen RN, Memorial’s emergency management coordinator. “Consolidating testing will provide some relief to the emergency department and provide additional efficiencies for patients and staff.”
Owen noted that the Hospital is averaging near 150 tests per day, up from about 30 during the summer.
Individuals experiencing extreme symptoms including difficulty breathing, high fever, nausea, or vomiting should still call their primary care provider or go as soon as possible to the emergency department.
Owen adds that Memorial continues to perform the PCR (molecular) test which continues to be the most accurate.
Even with growing testing demands, patients are still getting results in less than 72 hours. Tests can be scheduled by calling (603) 356-0673. If calling after hours or on the weekend, leave a message and a scheduler will return the call.
Patients receive a telephone call with their test results, or they can find their results online by using the hospital’s patient portal. Information on how to receive results are distributed at the time of the test.
Insurance carriers may cover testing fees, though it is recommended that individuals contact their insurance carrier if possible before scheduling a test.
For more information, go to memorialhospitalnh.org or call 603-356-5461.
