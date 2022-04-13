AUGUSTA — The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that pooled testing for COVID-19 in Maine schools will conclude in May, given its reduced effectiveness in limiting the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 variant and the widespread availability of free and convenient at-home tests for students and school staff.
The BA.2 variant is significantly more contagious than previous strains of the virus, lowering the likelihood of detecting, identifying and isolating an individual with COVID-19 through pooled testing before that individual has spread the virus to others.
In this new phase of the pandemic, frequent use of over-the-counter rapid antigen tests has become a more effective way to protect the health of school communities. The Maine Departments of Education and Health and Human Services are supporting this strategy by making 1.1 million at-home test kits available to all K-12 schools in the state. This is enough for schools to supply every school student and staff member with a free rapid antigen test kit containing five to six tests.
The final week for schools to conduct pooled testing will be May 9-13, with the last set of results reported to schools by May 15.
During previous stages of the pandemic, when the virus was less transmissible, pooled testing effectively limited the spread of COVID-19 in Maine schools. Since the program’s launch in May 2021 through April 1, 2022, 488 schools across Maine have tested 128,990 pools, with 11,679 pools identifying positive individuals. The positivity rate has averaged 9.1 percent, reaching as high as 28 percent in January 2022.
Participation in pooled testing peaked in December 2021, with 40 percent of the population in 416 schools using the program. As of this week, 34 percent of the population in 440 schools are participating in pooled testing.
As the pooled testing program concludes, the Department has transitioned to other federally funded initiatives to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools and Maine communities by expanding access to at-home tests. Since DHHS launched the free at-home testing program for schools on April 7, 2022, 125 Maine schools have placed orders for 528,040 tests. DHHS and DOE continue to encourage schools to place their orders now through April 15, 2022. Test kits will be shipped to schools beginning the week of April 25. Participating schools and SAUs may distribute the at-home tests during this spring, summer, or fall, at their discretion.
In addition to this distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits to schools, DHHS encourages school staff and families to request free tests through the Federal Free COVID Tests Program and Project Access COVID Tests. Through the successful Project ACT pilot, DHHS has made free tests available directly to Maine people by mail order. As of April 12, Maine households have ordered 266,140 tests through Project ACT. For more information, go to Maine's COVID-19 Testing website at maine.gov/covid19/testing.
This spring, summer, and fall, DHHS will continue to distribute point-of-care COVID-19 tests to PreK-12 schools. School nurses and health staff in school settings have used these tests for screening and diagnostic purposes. Since November 2020, Maine DHHS has distributed 396,100 BinaxNOW point-of-care tests to schools.
Maine DHHS has additionally distributed nearly 120,000 federally funded tests to child care facilities across the state to help limit the spread of COVID-19 while minimizing job disruptions for parents and employers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.