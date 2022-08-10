AUGUSTA, Maine — The Mills Administration announced last week that Maine people may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits through  Project Access COVID Tests  (ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state.

As of Aug. 1, households in Maine that have already ordered two test kits through Project ACT are eligible to reorder one additional free kit of five rapid tests. The program has remained open for households to receive COVID-19 test kits since its launch in January 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.