AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the Maine Department of Education on Wednesday published COVID-19 vaccination rates for school staff, launching a new monthly public reporting system that will guide efforts to support vaccination and help schools plan for a safe and healthy academic year.
On average, 76 percent of Maine school staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 31, according to this first month of preliminary data with 85 percent of schools reporting. School staff vaccination rates ranged from 89 percent in Cumberland County to 61 percent in Waldo County. The vaccination rate dashboard reflects school and central operations staff at pre-K through grade 12 public and private schools.
“More than three-quarters of Maine school staff have taken a vital step to protect themselves and the health of our children and communities by getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “By publishing these vaccination rates each month, we hope to boost school staff vaccination even further, curb the spread of COVID-19, and equip school leaders with information to make the best decisions for their communities.”
“Our school employees continue to face the challenges created by this ongoing pandemic with professionalism and grace, and I am pleased that so many have opted to keep themselves and their school communities safe by getting vaccinated,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “I hope that by their example, others will be inspired to help protect the health and in-person learning of our students by reducing community transmission and getting vaccinated.”
As previously announced, DHHS and DOE will continue to post updated school staff vaccination rates monthly by the middle of each month. The rates include school staff who were fully vaccinated as of the last day of the previous month as submitted by schools between the first and tenth of each month. The dashboard allows users to search by school and view schools within a School Administrative Unit (SAU), city or county, among other filters.
DHHS and DOE have worked with schools since late July to inform them about the staff vaccination reporting requirement. After announcing the requirement on July 28, the departments hosted an informational webinar for school leaders on July 29 that was recorded and distributed to schools along with FAQs.
DHHS and DOE also issued reminders to schools on Aug. 30 and Sept. 7.
School entities that did not submit data will have an opportunity to provide staff vaccination rates for next month, and the dashboard will be updated to reflect their submissions. As with all new data collection efforts, this is a work in progress, with the data quality and completeness expected to increase each month. School entities are encouraged to post their own rates as well.
The school staff vaccination dashboard builds on the Mills Administration’s comprehensive plan to support COVID-19 vaccination in Maine, including publishing estimated vaccination rates for Maine students by SAU and reported vaccination rates for health care workers.
The plan additionally includes enrolling schools in a free, pooled COVID-19 testing program that allows schools to test many staff and students at once, respond to any positive cases, and allows asymptomatic students and staff who are deemed close contacts to avoid quarantine from school activities.
As of Sept. 14, 2021, 409 public and private schools have signed up to participate in weekly testing.
Sixty-seven percent of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated, the third best rate in the nation, and nearly 73 percent has received at least one dose, according to the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker.
COVID-19 vaccine remains widely available across the state. To find a vaccination location, go to maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites or call the Community Vaccination Line at (888) 445-4111.
