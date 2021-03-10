WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) introduced the Advancing Enrollment and Reducing Drug Costs Act to expand low-income seniors’ access to prescription drugs under the Medicare prescription drug benefit program, also known as Medicare Part D.
Medicare Part D was created to help low-income seniors afford their prescription drugs despite sky-rocketing costs. H
owever, current law does not automatically enroll eligible seniors who previously qualified under Medicaid Expansion, leaving thousands of eligible seniors struggling to access life-saving prescription drugs unaware they are eligible for assistance. This legislation remedies this by helping seniors cut through the red tape and automatically enrolling individuals who aged out of Medicaid Expansion and into Medicare.
“As we continue to deal with the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, we must be doing everything in our power to ensure our seniors have the care and prescriptions they need to stay healthy without having to jump through hoops,” said Pappas. “The Advancing Enrollment and Reducing Drug Costs Act will help ease this burden by cutting through the red tape and ensuring our low-income seniors receive the support they need after a lifetime of hard work.”
“Now more than ever, America’s seniors need secure, reliable access to cost-effective care,” Congressman Tonko said. “Our legislation ensures seniors can get the prescriptions they need at an affordable price by using their existing Medicare eligibility. I’m proud to join Congressman Pappas in moving forward with this practical and compassionate bill that will help millions of Americans get the prescriptions they need to survive and to live.”
