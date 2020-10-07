WOLFEBORO — Dr. Brent A. Richardson has joined the general surgery staff at Huggins Hospital.
Richardson, an MD, joins William Barton, MD, FACS, and Matthew Jones, MD, in the Wolfeboro General Surgery office located in the hospital’s Medical Arts building.
Dr. Richardson, who received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Texas, has special interest in vascular surgery, abnormal connections in blood vessels, catheter placement and vascular access. He has also served on several medical missions to countries all over the world.
A native of Denver who grew up in Texas, Richardson said everything fell into place for him during his first few trips to New Hampshire.
After never traveling to the East Coast his entire life, he made two trips to New Hampshire in a span of about six months and was sold on the location and position at Huggins Hospital.
“It was everything I was looking for,” Dr. Richardson said. “It’s a beautiful place with wonderful people. The administration and the people here have been so welcoming.”
His first trip was for his interview at the hospital was last winter. His second trip to New Hampshire was for a friend’s wedding at Castle in the Clouds, just miles away from the hospital, this summer.
During their visit, Richardson and his wife, Marissa, spent some time on Lake Winnipesaukee and enjoyed all the outdoor activities our area has to offer. They were convinced this was the right place to be.
Prior to attending medical school Richardson was valedictorian at his high school in Gladewater, Texas, and earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology and biochemistry from Texas State University, where he was a member of the honor society all four years.
Richardson said he looks forward to working with Drs. Barton and Jones and serving his new community.
“What really sealed the deal for me was having (Barton) and (Jones) as my partners and realizing I have some great support,” Richardson said. “It was the combination of great hospital, great location and great partners.”
He now lives in Wolfeboro with his wife, and one of the things on his to-do list is to buy a sailboat to put on the lake.
When not working at the hospital, Richardson enjoys numerous outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, sailing and scuba diving. Some of his personal interests are sustainable/minimalistic living and environmental protection.
To make an appointment with Dr. Richardson, call Wolfeboro General Surgery at (603) 569-7511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.