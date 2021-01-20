CONWAY — While many Memorial Hospital employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital still faces challenges in keeping its staff healthy, and hospital president Art Mathisen said he was pleased that staff numbers of infections has been kept low.
In a Zoom meeting last Friday, Mathisen said the hospital is very busy, mostly with non-COVID related patients, and the in-patient beds are mostly full. All normal operations are going on and all clinics are open, he said.
“People need more care than COVID care,” he said. “We’re happy to continue to provide all the services we were providing pre-COVID.”
But he said that continued service depends on keeping staff healthy.
“Every day I feel like we’re threading a needle on being able to continue the COVID and non-COVID mission,” he said.
Mathisen said the only thing that he could see causing the hospital to shut down some of its services at this point would be if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 among the staff.
“We’ve got a great starting five, but we don’t have a very deep bench,” Mathisen said. “Meaning if we lose two or three nurses in one area, we might not be able to cover that clinical area until we get more nurses in. We’re doing well so far.”
As of Friday, Memorial Hospital had about 10 people out due to COVID, including six members of the nursing staff and others in administration.
“Only a couple had tested positive. The others were just at risk,” he said.
“I’ve been really happy with our team that we’ve been able to stay healthy and provide the care we provide at Memorial,” Mathisen added.
He said morale is good among the staff and they love being part of the hospital and serving the community.
Testing for schools is another area of concern.
As with the hospital, SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said for the school district, “staffing is a concern every single day.” He also reported about 10 staff members out due to possible COVID exposure.
Teachers are slated to start receiving the vaccine in March, as part of Phase 2A.
Memorial has a separate COVID-19 testing program to help those involved with the school test quickly.
Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator at Memorial Hospital, said MyChart, the hospital’s electronic records system through which patients can communicate with medical staff and view test results, is now available for adolescents.
Owen also said there are now home tests that can be done with an oral swab and sent away, but the turnaround time is weeks rather than days and he did not know how reliable those tests are.
There is some rapid testing available to the hospital. But it is not as reliable as the PCR tests that make up the bulk of testing at Memorial, Owen said.
Richard also raised concerns about the costs of testing, which families are now starting to see.
“My fear is now people are starting to get a bill for $110 (per test). With a couple of kids, that’s $240,” Richard said. “I do think it’s going to be a barrier for people to go get testing.”
The fees are associated with both lab costs and hospital costs, and Owen said, he has seen problems for people who have insurance and have gotten multiple tests in a relatively short period.
Owen said there are financial assistance programs available at the hospital and families that have concerns should contact the hospital about that.
Hospital officials also noted that people who are patients in the primary-care unit at the hospital and get a COVID test as a part of their visit would not be assessed a separate charge.
Owen said one of the best things that families can do is keep children home whenever they have symptoms.
“If a kid is still symptomatic, even if they don’t have COVID, you send them back to school with the sniffles and they give three more kids the sniffles, those three kids and their families are now going through the COVID pathway as well. It’s just a big snowball,” Owen said. “I’m OK with a symptomatic kid being out of school so they don’t give anyone else in class the sniffles.”
“Well said,” Richard said. “I think the nurses would agree.”
