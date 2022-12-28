Emerson Zumstein, 15, skis up a hill trailed by her sibling Wyatt, 9 (back center), and mom Erin Abrahamson (back right) (with her other sibling Thorin, 12, our of frame) during their beginner lesson with ski instructor Melissa Nadeau at Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett on in 2021. Cross-country skiing with the family can be a great way to relax and get some exercise. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
MANCHESTER — The holidays is a time to reflect and give thanks while enjoying friends, family and a good meal. But fitness should always be a priority in a family’s daily schedule, even during the holidays.
Research shows active parents raise active children. Make it fun and make memories at the same time.
According to DHHS, Physical Activity Guidelines, The American Heart Association recommends that healthy children stay active throughout the day. School-age kids and teens ages 6-17 should try to get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous-intensity activity. It can be broken up into shorter sessions throughout the day. This will help them maintain a healthy weight and keep their hearts, brains and bodies healthy.
While an hour each day might sound like a large chunk of time, there are many ways to incorporate activity into your family’s routine to make it fun. Here are 10 ways that your family can be more active:
Just dance. Clear some space, put on some music, and take a dance break. Let each person take a turn as DJ so everyone’s favorite music gets played.
Put the screens on hold. Instead of heading to the TV or game console after dinner, take a walk, practice a sport, or play a game of hide-and-seek.
Tune into fitness during TV time. Walk or jog in place, lift weights. Do yoga while you watch those TV. Challenge each other to see who can do the most burpees, push-ups or jumping jacks during commercial breaks.
Be mindful and reduce stress. Prep for the start of the holiday pace by trying mindful movements like yoga, tai chi, or qi gong.
Play actively with pets. Throw a ball or stick for the dog to fetch. Lead the cat on a string chase around the house.
Tackle a family game night. Include active games like Twister, charades or hide-and-seek to keep everyone moving while having fun.
Set up for success by putting out toys that encourage physical activity such as balls, skateboards, hula hoops and jump ropes.
Head outside. Go skiing or just explore your neighborhood if the weather is nice with a walk to nearby destinations.
Ready. Set. Go! If you have stairs use them for a bit of competition. Grab the stopwatch and see who can make it up and down the fastest but be extra careful not to take a tumble.
Step it up and park farther away from the shopping entrance. Wear your walking shoes and sneak in an extra lap or two around the mall.
A good way to find activities ideas to do as a family is to ask your child what physical activities they enjoy at school. Do they like to play hopscotch or do jumping rope at recess? Is playing kickball their favorite part of P.E.?
If you are looking for more ways to be active, the American Heart Association offers school programs to bring expanded curriculum resources to classrooms; rooted in proven science which has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.
The Kids Heart Challenge for elementary schools offers physical activities to get students’ hearts pumping such as jumping rope, practicing basketball skills, dancing or completing an obstacle course. The American Heart Challenge is a complementary program tailored to middle and high school students.
Parents and schools in New Hampshire who are interested in bringing the American Heart Association’s in-school programs to their children should visit heart.org/khc.
