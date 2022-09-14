Memorial Hospital staff talk with patients lined up in their cars at the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Memorial Hospital in November 2021. The hospital plans another vaccination drive-thru clinic for Saturdays in September and October to give people the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu vaccines. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY —Drive-thru vaccine clinics will be open to the public at Memorial Hospital starting Sept. 24 and continuing on Saturdays through Oct. 29, excluding Oct. 8. The clinic will be open between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays at the Hospital’s main entrance and will have seasonal flu vaccines and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster available.
Anyone interested in getting their shots at Memorial can drive up to the main entrance when the clinic is open without having to register in advance or make an appointment.
The state announced on Monday that the new COVID-19 boosters, which have been updated and formulated to protect against the latest Omicron variants, would now be available in New Hampshire at established COVID-19 vaccination locations such as provider offices, pharmacies and urgent care centers statewide. To date, almost 100,000 doses have been ordered and more than 56,000 have already arrived in New Hampshire.
The new Omicron booster doses, also called bivalent doses, are updated versions of the original vaccines and were recently authorized by the FDA and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The new boosters are being referred to as bivalent boosters because the contain vaccines against both BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, which are considered the most contagious COVID-19 variants to date.
The state is recommending that anyone 12 or older who completed their COVID-19 primary series or received a booster dose at least two months ago, should get the updated booster.
“These updated booster doses more closely align to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant and is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan stated. “As we have seen in the past, we anticipate a fall surge and recommend everyone 12 or older get an updated booster dose.”
While those getting their shots at Memorial do not have to make an appointment, they should come prepared with a health insurance card if they have one and plan for enough time to stay for 15 minutes after receiving their immunizations for routine monitoring. Mount Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care at Memorial Hospital is hosting these clinics for patients and the general public.
“Our team hosted drive-thru clinics last year and did a great job making vaccinations super convenient and easy to get,” said Art Mathisen, Memorial Hospital president. “The drive-thru concept is a great holdover from the early lessons of the pandemic. This year it aligned perfectly with the new bivalent COVID-19 booster roll out.”
Memorial held drive-thru clinics last year when COVID-19 vaccinations became available for children. The hospital also operated a vaccination clinic at the former Mt. Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village through much of 2021.
Seasonal flu vaccines are available to anyone 6 months or older.
The bivalent COVID-19 booster is available to anyone 12 or older who previously received the primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Both can be administered at the same time.
“Fall is the ideal time to get a flu vaccine,” said Matthew Dunn, chief medical officer. “We’re glad to provide this convenient opportunity for our community to get both the flu shot and the bivalent booster at once. It’s important for folks to take the time to protect themselves and their families from unnecessary illness.”
For those who are interested in the bivalent COVID-19 booster but unable to make it to a Saturday drive-thru clinic, book an appointment online atvaccine.mainehealth.orgor call (603) 356-5472.
Those looking for an updated booster dose can also contact their primary care physician or go to vaccines.nh.gov for COVID-19 vaccination locations statewide. Additional pharmacies offering the updated booster continue to be added to vaccines.gov, and the state recommends people check with local pharmacies if they cannot find a booster location in your area.
Patients can book appointments at any time with their primary care team. Those who aren’t patients can book an appointment Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call (603) 356-5472.
For more information on COVID-19 in New Hampshire, go to nh.gov/covid19.
