We spend a lot more time outdoors during the summer months, which means more sun exposure, along with heat and the potential for dehydration. Here are some tips to help you stay healthy while having fun, exercising or working out of doors.
Be careful of sun and heat
1. Watch the sun (screen). According to experts from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-School of Osteopathic Medicine, you should protect against the sun’s harmful rays by:
• Applying a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 against both types of ultraviolet rays (UVA and UVB).
• Avoiding midday sun exposure (between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.).
• Wearing protective clothing, including a hat and sunglasses.
• Reapplying sunscreen every two or three hours, or more frequently when swimming or perspiring heavily.
• Taking frequent breaks and drinking water or other non-alcoholic or caffeine-free liquids when working or exercising outside.
To find out more about sunscreens, read the Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep (breakingnews.ewg.org/2012sunscreen) and check out their review of more than 1,800 sunscreens and SPF lip balms, moisturizers and makeups at breakingnews.ewg.org/2012sunscreen/all-sunscreens/?order=score%20INC&seeall=1.
2. Working out in the heat. Here are a few tips and warning signs from the experts at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and The Methodist Hospital in Houston:
• Again, wear sunscreen. Having a sunburn will decrease your body’s ability to cool itself off.
• If you realize your pulse rate in the morning is 10 to 15 beats higher than your normal rate, you should not exercise that day. Normal pulse rate is around 70 to 90 beats per minute.
• Make sure you are sweating properly. If you stop sweating when you are exercising, you are dehydrated.
• Forget the “no pain, no gain” mantra. Recognize warning signs and take the appropriate action immediately.
• Get acclimated to the heat as you begin an exercise regimen. Start off with 15 minutes, and slowly work your way up to 45 minutes or an hour.
• Take your workout indoors. When it is too hot or humid outside, exercise in a cool, air-conditioned space. Extreme temperatures can alter your circulation, increasing the work of your heart and making breathing more difficult.
• Avoid exercising between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
3. Stay hydrated. According to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, women should consume 91 ounces of water a day, and men need 125 ounces — a good deal more than the 64 ounces (8 cups) generally recommended.
Be aware, we often mistake thirst for hunger, especially during the warm summer months. Don’t eat when what you really want is to drink.
Summer diet tips
4. Counting calories at a barbecue. Top frankfurters with sauerkraut, ketchup, mustard and/or relish. Stay away from cheesy sauces and chili.
For burgers, use the leanest beef you can find and mix in finely chopped vegetables such as mushrooms, onions and peppers to increase nutrients and lower the calorie content without reducing the volume.
Watch out for barbecued ribs. Just six medium ribs have more than 1,000 calories. One 3.5-ounce fried chicken breast has about 250 calories, and one drumstick with skin has about 200 calories.
Pasta salad? For 1 cup, depending on ingredients, you’re looking at 500-650 calories. Use 100 percent whole-wheat pasta and light vinaigrette or low-calorie Italian dressing.
Baked beans can be 300 calories per cup. Coleslaw can be more than 350 calories per cup. Use light or nonfat mayonnaise, and make it yourself. Use healthy, low-calorie marinades instead of oil and butter to flavor foods.
5. Grilling. Try grilling your food to avoid excessive grease, but make sure not to burn or char it (considering the potential health risks of eating burnt meat).
Cut off any charred portions before eating. To avoid burning, remove fat, brush with low-calorie marinades and use a meat thermometer. Also, cook at low temperatures for longer periods, and try using thinner cuts of meat and poultry. You can also try Williams-Sonoma’s Jumbo Chef’s Press and cook food 20 to 30 percent faster (williams-sonoma.com).
6. Eat watermelon. It’s only 92 calories per 2-cup serving, and it fills you up because it’s 92 percent water, which will also help to rehydrate your body on a hot summer day.
On average, watermelon has 7.5 to 10 milligrams of the antioxidant lycopene per cup that’s about 40 percent more than is found in raw tomatoes. When you’re choosing watermelon, look for firm, juicy, red flesh without white streaks and skin without cracks, bruises or mold.
Getting in shape
7. Strength train. Jordan D. Metzl, M.D., a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery, recommends building functional strength as the key to an injury-free summer. Do lots of repetitions along with light weight workouts.
8. Circuit Train. Looking for a total summer body workout? Check out this circuit-training routine from the American Council on Exercise: acefitness.org/article/2798.
9. Try some fun summer calorie burners. How many calories these activities burn per hour:
• Gardening: 281 calories
• Beach volleyball: 562 calories
• Frisbee: 210 calories
• Bodysurfing: 212 calories
• Bicycling: 421 calories
• Kadima (beach paddle tennis): 240 calories
• Kayaking: 352 calories
• Golf (walking and carrying clubs): 316 calories
• Hiking: 422 calories
• Canoeing: 211 to 490 calories
• Tennis: 492 calories
• Rowing: 492 calories
• Water-skiing: 422 calories
• Snorkeling: 352 calories
• Water volleyball: 211 calories
Charles Platkin, Ph.D. is a nutrition and public health advocate and founder of DietDetective.com, and the director of the Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center. Copyright 2017 by Charles Platkin. All rights reserved. Sign up for the free Diet Detective newsletter at dietdetective.com.
