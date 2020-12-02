CONWAY — Cranmore Health Partners has announced a new addition to the practice located at Willow Common (1857 White Mountain Highway) in North Conway.
According to Medical Director Sohaib Siddiqui, M.D., "Alex George is a certified physician's assistant who has joined our practice as a new provider.
"Alex is a Mount Washington Valley native and has strong ties to our community. Alex is accepting new primary care patients at Cranmore Health Partners," he said.
George earned her bachelor of science in biomedical sciences from the University of New Hampshire in 2017. During her time in college, she worked as a volunteer emergency medical technician at McGregor Memorial EMS in Durham.
After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and obtained her master’s degree in physician assistant studies in December 2019.
George is a Mount Washington Valley native who is passionate about delivering patient centered care to all ages, with interest in disease prevention, health and education. She enjoys kayaking, hiking and playing fetch with her adopted rescue pup, Cooper. George is excited to be back in the valley and to create strong ties in the community.
"Alex makes a great addition to Cranmore Health Partners and we are very excited to have here," Siddiqui added.
For more information, go to chpnh.com or call (603) 730-5356.
