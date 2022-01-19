OSSIPEE — Mountain View Community’s administrator says the county nursing home has prepared for the consequences of a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to move forward with a vaccine mandate for nursing home staff.
On Jan. 13, the high court ruled that CMS has the authority to impose mandatory vaccines, with some exemptions, on facilities that provide Medicare and Medicaid-funded services like nursing homes. New Hampshire was among states that sued the government over the mandate.
Carroll County Commissioner Mathew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) said although the mandate is in effect, litigation is ongoing and the issue may come back again.
“It’s not over by any stretch,” said Plache, an attorney.
Carroll County runs the 103-bed nursing home in Ossipee, and county officials have fretted that a vaccine mandate may make it hard to attract and retain staff.
On Monday, Dee Brown, the nursing home administrator, told the Sun: “We’re just plugging along and waiting for some guidance.”
She said 41 religious or medical exemptions had been filed by unvaccinated workers before the Supreme Court issued its opinion. “We were a little bit ahead of it,” said Brown.
As of Monday, she was waiting to hear what the deadline will be in New Hampshire for having staff vaccinated or exempted.
“We’re expecting that we’ll get a little bit of time to get everything in place, but we’re ready to go anyway,” said Brown.
Brown explained that staff gave her their exemptions for her preliminary approval, then they went to human resources. Brown says she doesn’t feel qualified to be the arbiter of whether someone’s religious beliefs are valid.
In an email blast last Friday, Mountain View Recreation Director Susan Pelletier said the deadline for staff to compete their exemption forms would be Wednesday, Jan. 19. She said that fully vaccinated means having received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“At this time, it does not require the booster, but I sense it will require the booster at some point,” she said.
Pelletier also said on Friday the nursing home had two staff test positive for COVID. Residents of the Mt. Chocorua unit and a few others were tested and were negative.
Unvaccinated workers with exemptions have to wear personal protective equipment and be tested weekly. Brown said their contact with residents may be restricted in some situations. She said unvaccinated workers also may have to wear N95 masks.
She also said new hires at the nursing home have to be vaccinated. The nursing home is down about 10 positions from its 190-person roster due open positions and people out due to having COVID or with possible exposure to COVID.
Helping with the staffing crunch is National Guard member Trevor Wassel, who Brown said is doing “a wonderful job,” helping with screening visitors and resident activities. Wassel will be at Mountain View at least until March.
She said while Wassel "can't do things like nursing or direct care with the residents, there's many other tasks that he's helped us out with which lets our staff do the stuff they need to do," said Brown.
