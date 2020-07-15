ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Local health-care providers are urging Coos County residents to “mask up” and practice social distancing as hospitals, doctor’s offices and nursing homes start to ease up on restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two positive cases reported last Friday are a reminder that the region cannot get complacent.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson said the North Country’s lack of density has been a big advantage in helping the region avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus.
There has not been a fatality in Coos County and no one has been hospitalized here. But Peterson said the region is a destination for many outdoor recreationalists. If a surge should come, it could overwhelm the health-care system.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, said COVID-19 requires people to think about others, adding that wearing a mask has been proved to reduce transmission of the virus.
At AVH, screening and temperature readings are done for all employees and visitors including a family member or car giver who comes in with a patient. Masks are required in all public areas. Anyone coming in for a procedure is tested beforehand; the turn-around time to get the results is 24-48 hours.
Peterson said the hospital has taken some chairs out of waiting rooms and put up plexiglass barriers for personnel in registration areas. There is still limited access to the cafeteria. The gift shop remains closed to visitors.
The hospital was notified Friday that one of its employees’ test had come back positive. The employee was immediately quarantined at home and steps were implemented to reduce the risks to others. AVH said the state is doing contact tracing to inform those who may have come into contact with the employee.
The financial impact of COVID-19 has the hospital running in the red. Peterson said at one point this spring, AVH was operating at only 10 percent of capacity. Right now the hospital is operating at almost 80 percent, which with social distancing is likely the new ceiling, Peterson said.
He said money from the CARES Relief Act allowed the hospital to stay liquid and avoid laying off or furloughing staff. But he said the majority of the money the hospital received has to be paid back.
The challenges were different for the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, where President Michael Counter said staff were concerned about going into homes, and clients were concerned about having staff come into their homes.
For the first two months of the pandemic, they did a lot of virtual or telephone visits. Without referrals from hospitals and nursing homes, Counter estimated 35 percent of their business dropped off. He said the agency kept staff on and repurposed them to do other things when it got slow.
Counter said the state did a great job of gathering PPE, though he described the supply today as “very skinny.”
“We’re doing all kinds of things to keep our client visits up and our clients safe and protected,” Counter said.
St. Vincent DePaul Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Jeffrey Lacroix said his facility is doing strict monitoring and screening of visitors, staff and vendors in an effort to keep residents safe.
He said limiting social interaction within the facility was tough on residents. “It’s still a struggle right now with what we’re seeing on the psychosocial level with our residents,” he said.
Employees are routinely tested weekly for the virus, but Lacroix said the tests are not 100 percent accurate. He said two employees tested positive but then their retest indicated they were negative.
Lacroix said the Legislature needs to come together and look at the importance of providing resources for the long-term care population in the state.
Berlin Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede agreed. “Funding is definitely an issue in New Hampshire for long-term care facilities as it is for our hospitals as well,” Beede said.
Like the other administrators, Beede said she has sufficient PPE for her staff today but worries that her inventory is limited. She said she would like to have a three-month emergency supply and does not have that.
Beede said a nursing home employee recently had a positive test and staffers were confronted in the community by people upset that there was a positive case.
She said she wished people would be more supportive in that situation.
Beede said her employees are regularly tested and noted COVID-19 is a community-transmitted virus. People are going to pick it up from those not performing hand hygiene and not wearing a mask. She encouraged people to get tested as a way to provide a better knowledge base for what the actual transmission rate is in the North Country.
Gordon said CCFHS is scheduling for in-patient visits as well as phone or tele-health visits and advised people to take care of deferred medical needs.
He explained that when the state was shut down for COVID-19, medical appointments got cancelled or postponed.
Now, he said it is time for people to reschedule appointments with their provider. Gordon said letting chronic needs go untreated can result in complications.
“Stay in touch with your provider,” he urged.
