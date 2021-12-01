CONCORD — On Saturday at 10 a.m. in front of the State House, NH Healthcare Workers for Climate Action will hold an event calling on senior New Hampshire elected officials to recognize climate change as a public health issue and take steps to protect the citizens of New Hampshire.
Keynote speakers at the event will be former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch and Dr. Susan Lynch.
In a press release announcing the event, the group said it will release a letter to senior New Hampshire elected officials, signed by 18 health-care associations and almost 600 health-care workers, which reaffirms the scientific basis for the impact of climate on health and makes an urgent appeal to protect the health of New Hampshire residents.
The letter, which can be found on the organization’s website, nhclimatehealth.org, is addressed to Gov. Chris Sununu, members of the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation and the Executive Council.
Noting recent events in New Hampshire such as severe droughts, heat waves and the rise in dangerous mosquito-borne viruses, it says: “We are acutely aware of the many ways climate change is already harming our patients. … We in New Hampshire are no longer immune to poor air quality, extreme heat, flash flooding and its associated soil erosion and run-off contamination, unexpected drought as happened this year, warming waters and their effect on fish, shellfish and food safety, longer pollen and allergy seasons, more weeds and pests, increased tick and mosquito hosts for Lyme disease, West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, let alone the inevitable coastal flooding from sea level rise. This year, even New Hampshire has needed to begin discussing summer cooling centers for our elderly, infants, pregnant women, disabled and chronic heart disease patients.”
The letter states that human-caused climate change is an established fact and a true public health priority, and says, asks political leaders to pursue policies to:
• Transition rapidly away from the use of coal, oil and natural gas toward solar, wind, geothermal, tidal and hydroelectric energy.
• Promote non-carbon transportation such as walking and bicycling, improve low-carbon public transport options, and facilitate the rapid transition to electric vehicles.
• Promote use of healthy local food sources from our farms and fisheries with less emphasis on high-energy meat production.
• Ensure access to safe and affordable drinking water.
• Call for climate action.
Following the keynote address, four members of the organization will share their perspectives on climate and health and the need for urgent climate action.
For more information, go to nhclimatehealth.org.
