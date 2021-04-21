Long sleeves, pants, hat with neck flap, and sunscreen (SPF = bomb proof). Like an anemic cave-dweller forced from his hole, I sit beneath my umbrella wondering if it is time to tell my teenage daughter to re-lather; of course it is. Needless to say, I take skin cancer pretty seriously.
Years ago, shortly after moving from the South, I was surprised to hear a panel of experts discussing the high rates of skin cancer in New Hampshire, and New England in general.
Did you know that in 2017, New Hampshire ranked third in rates of new melanoma cases? This was close behind Vermont (first), and Utah (second). The No. 1 risk factor for developing this type of serious skin cancer, along with other more common types, is UV radiation, i.e., sunlight.
Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can quite literally change the DNA in our skin cells, thereby transforming them into cancer cells. We now understand that some skin cancers (basal cell and squamous cell) are caused by CUMULATIVE sun exposure over our lifetime, while melanoma risk is significantly increased by those severe blistering sunburns, mainly at a young age.
It is worth mentioning the three different types of UV radiation produced by sunlight: UVA, UVB and UVC.
We do not tend to worry about UVC radiation as it is absorbed by our Earth’s atmosphere and therefore does not reach our skin. UVA and UVB however are longer wavelengths that can make their way into the outer (epidermis) and middle (dermis) layers of our skin.
Man-made sources of UV light, such as tanning beds, were once thought to be a safe alternative to achieving a tan as they mostly emit UVA rays. We now know this is false as UVA not only prematurely ages our skin, but also increases risk for melanoma as it penetrates the dermis.
So the question begs, why does New Hampshire, a state with average temperatures in the 40s, which is consistently top 10 in yearly snowfall, have such high rates of melanoma skin cancer? Considering most of the year I am wearing more down than an arctic snow goose, surely we should not be ahead of such sunny warm states as Arizona, Florida, or California.
One factor routinely implicated is the myth of the base tan, the belief that you should work on your tan leading up to a beach vacation as to avoid burning later.
1. There is no such thing as a safe tan. Any tan is evidence of radiation exposure and damage to your skin cells. Increased melanin production from melanocytes gives your skin that darkened appearance and is your body’s protective response to UV radiation.
2. Although there is some controversy, experts give a base tan an SPF rating of 3 to 4 max. That is not much. You will get much more protection from a “Broad Spectrum” (protects against UVA and UVB) sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher without exposing yourself to the damaging effects of the "base tan."
Secondly, it is no secret that our population in New Hampshire is extremely white. According to the 2019 census, only Maine and Vermont have a whiter population than us. If you have fair skin, you are at increased risk of sunburn and skin cancer. If you have dark skin, you benefit from the protection of increased melanin, however you are not immune from skin cancer caused by solar radiation.
Cover up when you are outside, wear large-brimmed hats, and always wear sunscreen even if it is cloudy (don’t forget your lips). And although this article does not address too-little sun, the risk of skin cancer far outweighs the risk of low vitamin D levels.Talk to your primary care provider about vitamin D and if you should be on a vitamin D supplement (the answer is "most likely").
Chris Palentchar is a family practice PA-C (physician assistant) at Saco River Medical Group and is accepting patients. He has been practicing in the valley for over 2 years. When not at the office, he can be found snowboarding, mountain biking or hiking throughout the White Mountains — after liberal application of SPF 50+ of course.
