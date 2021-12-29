BRIDGTON, Maine — Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Bridgton Hospital has been named to the list of Top Rural Hospitals by The Leapfrog Group.
Bridgton's sister hospital, Rumford Hospital was also named to the list.
The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can earn.
“This is a great honor and the best reflection of the commitment to the highest standard of quality, safety and service to our community. I have always maintained that the most important part of ‘community hospitals’ is ‘community,’” said Peter J. Wright, FACHE, president of Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals and vice president of operations of Central Maine Medical Center. “We are here to serve and it is critically important that we provide the highest quality of health care. I could not be more proud of the more than 500 team members who come together every day to make this happen again this year.”
The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.
Central Maine Medical Center recently received its seventh consecutive “A” — the highest grade possible — for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group.
To earn the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among their peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the awards. Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital were among a total of only 23 selected as Top Rural Hospitals.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors.
Bridgton and Rumford hospitals are members of Central Maine Healthcare, an integrated health care delivery system serving 400,000 people living in central, western and Midcoast Maine. Learn more at www.cmhc.org.
