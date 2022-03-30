Coos County Nursing Home department heads (from left) are Diane Booth, activities director; Candice Santy, social services director; Scott Ponti, HealthProHeritage rehabilitation director; Lynn Beede, administrator; Sue Rano, ADON; Constance Croteau, director of quality; Mike Holt, environmental services director; Keith Couture, dietary manager; Christine Labelle, HR, assistant to the administrator. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Lynne Beede, Coos County Nursing Home administrator. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — The American College of Health Care Administrators will honored Lynn Beede, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA, administrator of Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, with the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award at its convocation and exposition March 21-24 in in New Orleans.
Beede accepted the award on behalf of the entire Coos County Nursing Home team, saying, “It takes everyone working together to provide the best possible care for our residents.”
Only 3 percent of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, 57 administrators in 17 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally.
Based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership for the entire 2021 calendar year, eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility survey data, including the health, fire safety, and complaint surveys, as well as top quartile occupancy and a three-year avoidance of a special focus facility status.
The Facility Leadership Award was introduced in 2008 by one of ACHCA’s most revered leaders, the late Eli Pick. A former executive director of the Ballard Rehabilitation Center, Des Plaines, Ill., for over 30 years, Peck embodied excellence as an administrator who cared for his residents, their families and his community.
