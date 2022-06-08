Annmarie Timmins
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on on the problems faced by Granite Staters living with COVID.
With so much still unknown about long COVID, Wendy Thomas has accepted that managing her myriad of debilitating symptoms will require trial and error. So, when her doctor prescribed Adderall for her struggle to focus, even to understand a paragraph, she agreed to give it a try.
Thomas’ insurance company was less agreeable. She was told her prescription would be covered only if she had a diagnosis.
That’s an impossible ask for those suffering with long COVID because there’s no way to confirm the illness. It cannot be diagnosed through a test, exam, X-ray, or any other tool. Nor is it possible to make a diagnosis based on symptoms. One patient may suffer severe fatigue and respiratory challenges, while another may have body aches and heart palpitations. A third could experience gastrointestinal infections severe enough to trigger malnourishment and dehydration. Others see dormant conditions like Lyme disease return.
“Insurance companies don’t recognize Lyme disease fully, and they can’t play that game with long COVID because people are going to die,” said Thomas, a former N.H. state representative from Merrimack. “They’re going to have to recognize that we don’t have answers right now. They’re going to have to accept that people are going to be getting alternative therapies. I mean, some people try acupuncture. That’s never worked for me, but some people try it. And it might work. We don’t know.”
Demand for a diagnosis that’s impossible to make has also been a roadblock for some seeking disability benefits or work accommodations when approaching the providers and agencies that determine benefit eligibility.
“It’s new and a lot of medical providers don’t understand long-haul COVID,” said Nashua attorney Janine Gawryl, who helps long COVID clients get disability benefits. “And some are skeptical of it. And it’s even worsened by the fact that symptoms are not measurable. There is great skepticism often of these claims because the decision makers have to decide whether people are faking or simply lazy. It’s much simpler to prove a disability if you have an X-ray, blood test, or exam that can confirm it.”
Some, like Thomas, can’t even produce a positive COVID-19 test because when she became ill in early 2020, her gastrointestinal symptoms were misunderstood as food poisoning and irritable bowel syndrome, and testing wasn’t readily available. Her physician concluded she had long COVID based on her high antibody count, loss of taste and smell, close exposure to a friend who’d tested positive, and the similarity between her lingering symptoms and those of other COVID-19 patients.
“He said, ‘You know, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,’” Thomas, 63 of Merrimack, recalled. “He said we’re going to call it COVID because that’s the only thing we have right now.”
Laurel Carter, 35, couldn’t get a diagnosis until she was seen at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s long COVID clinic. Like Thomas, her symptoms began at the start of the pandemic.
“I kept getting tested for different things, and essentially some doctors said, in so many words, there’s nothing wrong with you. You’re fine,” she said. “And I couldn’t walk up stairs without stopping when I had been an athlete my whole life.”
Shrouded in confusion and secrecy
It’s no wonder there’s so much confusion and awareness surrounding long COVID. It’s defined broadly as ongoing health problems that cannot be explained by another diagnosis. And those with it, especially women, say they reveal little about their condition for fear of losing a job, facing a physician’s disbelief, being dismissed as weak, or accused of exaggerating their illness for attention.
“I don’t look sick and many people, I have realized, are just not empathetic or understanding if it’s not something that they can’t see. And so I’m very wary about talking to people about any of this,” said Robin Skudlarek, 58, of Londonderry. “I think when you say constantly, ‘Oh, I’m having a really bad day,’ people think it’s in your head or you’re being a hypochondriac. I’ve learned who I can be honest with or who understands, and it’s actually a really small group of people.”
Skudlarek has not continued to work since becoming sick. But Carter and Thomas have. Carter, who does marketing for an online education company, has been able to do her job remotely and manage memory challenges by taking notes as she works.
“I do feel just not quite as smart as I used to be,” she said. “And I’m not as quick as I feel I used to be, so I’m very thankful that I can still do my job. I would imagine it would be incredibly difficult (to tell a boss about job limits) because at work you use your brain and when it’s not firing like it should, it can be stressful.”
It’s unclear how many people are navigating the illness, absent any reliable count of long COVID cases, by the state or federal government. But a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study shows it could be prevalent, estimating that one in five adults will experience long COVID.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Post-Acute COVID Syndrome Clinic, the only one in the state dedicated to long COVID care, had 700 referrals in its first year and has seen or has scheduled to see about 400 people.
There’s also more to learn about who’s most vulnerable and what protections are provided by vaccination. Medical experts stress vaccination remains the best protection.
“Getting vaccinated and boosted reduces the likelihood of you getting infected in the first place, which then reduces the likelihood of every other consequence,” Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease expert at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said in a recent interview.
Senior reporter Annmarie Timmins is a New Hampshire native who covered state government, courts and social justice issues for the Concord Monitor for 25 years. During her time with the Monitor, she won a Nieman Fellowship to study journalism and mental health courts at Harvard for a year. She has taught journalism at the University of New Hampshire and writing at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. The independent, nonprofit New Hampshire Bulletin is guided by these words from our state constitution: “Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive.” Find out more at newhampshirebulletin.com.
