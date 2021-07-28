WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital is happy to provide massage therapy for veterans through its Back Bay Rehabilitation Services in Wolfeboro, Moultonborough and Alton. The Department of Veteran Affairs has extended its health insurance coverage to include massage therapy and, with a formal massage therapy program already in place, Huggins Hospital’s Back Bay Rehabilitation team is excited to help more veterans access this service.
Huggins Hospital’s massage therapists take extra care to make sure patients feel comfortable and safe during their therapy sessions. massage therapy focuses on treating a wide variety of musculoskeletal conditions and has many proven benefits, such as alleviating chronic muscle and joint pain, anxiety, depression and insomnia.
For veterans like retired Army Col. Ken Lull, massage therapy at Huggins Hospital has helped them improve their quality of life.
“Everyone at Back Bay Rehabilitation is fantastic — true professionals — and they’re very compassionate in the care they give,” said Lull. “Their massage therapy program has helped me live a comfortable, drug free life and has helped me improve my mental health and my capacity for relaxation.”
Veterans can choose to participate in massage therapy at three different Huggins Hospital locations — Back Bay Rehabilitation in Wolfeboro, Moultonborough Family Medicine in Moultonborough and Tamworth Family Medicine in Tamworth.
If a veteran would like to receive massage therapy as treatment, but is not a part of the VA, they can still participate in Huggins Hospital’s massage therapy program at a 10 percent discount.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Back Bay Rehabilitation at (603) 569-7565 or by emailing backbay@hugginshospital.org. If you are a member of the VA and are unsure of your insurance coverage contact your insurance carrier with any specific questions. Veterans can receive a referral for massage therapy through their primary care providers.
To learn more about Huggins Hospital’s massage therapy program, visit the massage therapists at the Huggins Hospital booth during the fourth Annual Wolfeboro Pirates Cove 5k Run/Walk on Aug. 7.
Huggins Hospital is a sponsor of the race, held by Veteran’s Count (Easter Seals) to honor veterans and to raise funds for the N.H. Lakes Region Chapter of Veteran’s Count. Learn more about Huggins Hospital’s services online at HugginsHospital.org.
