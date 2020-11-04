CONWAY — Memorial Hospital will move asymptomatic and pre-operative COVID-19 testing to its drive-up location outside the emergency department beginning Thursday, Nov. 5.
Previously, these tests were performed in the upper parking lot of the hospital’s outpatient physical therapy building.
“Our COVID-19 testing process has not changed. We’re simply moving the location to the emergency department,” said Will Owen, RN, emergency preparedness coordinator. “This will allow us to continue to perform drive-thru testing as winter approaches. While not perfect, we feel it is more convenient and safe for both our patients and our staff.”
Patients must make an appointment for asymptomatic testing. An individual may receive an asymptomatic test if they believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, or require a test for special circumstances.
Patients should call (603) 356-0673 to schedule an appointment. When they arrive, they can proceed directly to the back of the hospital, following the signs for COVID Testing, and proceed to the Scheduled Testing Lane, which is outside of the emergency department.
Tests are conducted while the patient remains in their vehicle.
“We still require that patients call (603) 356-0673 to register for their asymptomatic test. This helps our team manage workflows, lessen wait times, and keeps operations moving as smoothly as possible,” said Owen.
Pre-operative testing will also move to the new location outside the emergency department.
Pre-operative testing is required for all patients scheduled for a medical procedure. Testing is done by appointment only and providers will help patients schedule the appointment.
Each test takes only a few minutes and results are available online through MyChart, the hospital’s electronic medical records system, within 72 hours. Patients will also receive a telephone call with their results.
For adolescent patients (age 12-17), test results are not available via MyChart and should be obtained through their provider’s office.
Testing is available seven days a week, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
People with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and chills, shortness of breath, or loss of taste and smell, should call their primary care provider for further instructions. However, if they are experiencing a medical emergency or need immediate attention, they should call 911 or come to the hospital’s emergency department for evaluation. The emergency department staff will evaluate the patient and perform the required testing based on symptoms.
Memorial only tests for the presence of an active COVID-19 infection. Antibody testing is not currently available. Before registering for a test, it is suggested that patients contact their insurance carrier about coverage and payment. The hospital will help New Hampshire residents without insurance apply for state funds to cover the cost of their test.
Owen also reminds patients to not defer from receiving care due to COVID-19.
“If you are experiencing a medical emergency of any kind, please do not hesitate to visit the emergency department. If you feel you need to be seen by your primary care provider, please call the office to schedule an appointment,” he said.
For more information on testing, go to memorialhospitalnh.org or call (603) 356-5461.
