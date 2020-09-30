CONWAY — According to the National Institute on Aging, advance care planning is not just about old age. At any age, a medical crisis could leave a person too ill to make healthcare decisions. Planning for health care in the future is an important step toward making sure you get the medical care you would want, if you are unable to speak for yourself and doctors and family members are making the decisions for you.
With people of all ages catching COVID-19, from infants to octogenarians, it’s never been more important to have an advance directive.
Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice has offered advance care planning services for many years, leading a community-wide effort to facilitate the process. With the onset of a pandemic,
VNHCH met the need by pivoting to providing advance directive services virtually to help hospitalized patients with COVID, or anyone who prefers to avoid face to face contact.
In mid-March, the first COVID cases began appearing in Carroll County. That’s when VNHCH Advance Care Planning Coordinator Jennifer Robinson got a phone call that a patient in the ICU at Memorial Hospital wanted to create an advance directive.
The patient was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and did not have a health-care proxy or any advance directives created to guide the family and health-care providers. The patient, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared her story.
“I wasn’t getting better as quickly as I thought I would’ve. I wanted my family to know my preferences, and I hadn’t discussed it with them before I was hospitalized,” she said.
“A friend contacted VNHCH on my behalf and put the VNHCH advance care planning person in touch with me via my cell phone which I had with me in the hospital. She arranged for me to get the paperwork, then she went through it step by step with me using Facetime on my iPhone.
“I hadn’t really thought about these decisions before and she helped me to clarify what I wanted. She helped me write it out very clearly. She explained to me what certain things meant. She knew the ins and outs of it. She allowed me to be more specific. I had my son set up as my health-care proxy, but she advised me to also name a friend who is not related who might have an easier time, so that a second person can step in. I never would have thought of that. I ended up asking a friend who is a doctor to be my second and she accepted.
“I signed the document, the ICU nurse witnessed it then it was notarized. It is now part of my medical record. My family was very emotional and concerned for me. I was so ill. Having the advance directive completed let them know exactly what I wanted.”
The patient added: “I’d recommend that people get an advance directive. They really should! You feel more confident. Anything can happen at any time.”
Robinson shared the story from her perspective.
“I got the call and was determined to figure out how to make it possible. I did it virtually to walk her through it. We used FaceTime, but now we use Zoom for Healthcare. Seeing each others’ faces helped us have the conversation. It was awesome to be able to help her during COVID and come up with this plan and document. If there’s ever been a time you need a document like this, it’s now. It was really cool because everything is changing with COVID. Coming up with a plan, we now have ways to help people.”
In this case, the patient had nurses in the ICU who were able to witness and notarize her document. In cases where there are no witnesses available, Gov. Chris Sununu has authorized remote notarization of documents. VNHCH can offer this service to those who may be living alone and wish to complete advance directives from home.
Robinson continued, “We also go to people’s houses to complete the documents, but some people are still nervous about having people coming to their home.
“If someone in the community needs it, they can just call and I can have it notarized and recorded and saved. I would see them sign the document, then they would mail it to me, and I would notarize it.
“We save the Zoom recording for a certain period of time to comply with the law. We use Zoom for Health Care. We put a copy in their records with us, or I get an original back to them and then a copy to their one or two health-care proxies. I also deliver it to their primary care doctor and their hospital, such as Memorial, so it’s in Epic and it’s in their network.”
Robinson highly recommends everyone have an advance directive on file.
“It’s a gift for your family just in case anything was to happen and it’s all in writing, exactly what you want. Your family can have a horrible time to try to figure out what you would want if you have not had the conversation. It puts in place exactly what you want and there’s no question. Your family doesn’t have to stress about what you would or would not want because they’ll know.”
To create your advance care directive, whether in person or virtually, call VNHCH, (603) 356-7006 or call Jennifer Robinson directly at (478) 951-4543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.