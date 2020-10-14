BARTLETT — AbilityPlus Adaptive Sports has announced that Liz Craveiro has volunteered to be the program director for this upcoming ski season.
Craverio, a Level II Alpine Certified and Level III Adaptive Certified ski instructor, has been teaching adaptive and alpine skiing since 1988.
One of the founding members of AbilityPlus, she taught adaptive skiing for eight years at Loon Mountain in Lincoln and was one of the first 10 instructors for their New England Disabled Sport Program.
She taught for seven years and ran the adaptive program at Waterville Valley for five years. She was voted Waterville Valley’s Ski Instructor of the Year and as one of Skiing Magazine’s Top 100 Ski Instructors in North America with a feature article in the Skiing Magazine and Elle Magazine.
She was one of the volunteer staff for Disabled Sports USA at their Ski Spectacular in Breckenridge, Colo., for over 10 years.
She is the recipient of the Jim Winthers memorial award which recognizes a lifetime of contributions and significant achievements for volunteers in furthering the mission of Disabled Sports USA.
Nominees for this award must have contributed a minimum of 10 years of service to Disabled Sports USA or one of its chapters.
After retiring, she and her husband moved to New Hampshire and she is now a volunteer instructor and trainer with AbilityPlus at Attitash and Wildcat ski areas.
She has been a mentor and instructor to a number of adaptive skiers and paralympians including Dr. Anjoli Forber-Pratt and Tyler Walker, for whom Liz was their first ski instructor.
As an adaptive skier herself (as a result of contracting polio as a child ) she understands the positive effect sports can have on an individual with a disability and their families and strongly believes in the motto: “If I can do this, I can do anything.”
AdaptibilityPlus Adaptive Sports is a 501c3 charitable organization provides life enriching adaptive sports & recreation for people with all types of physical and intellectual disabilities.
The organization offers year round programs, which in the winter, include alpine, nordic, snowboard and snowshoe lessons. During the warmer weather, participants enjoy hiking, cycling, canoeing and more. All lessons and programs operate out of the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire with partnership and affiliate programs throughout New England.
AdaptibilityPlus' main offices are locate at Attitash Ski Resort in Bartlett. For more information, go to abilityplus.org, email info@adaptabilityplus.org or call (603)374-2688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.