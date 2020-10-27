ALBANY — New Hampshire Fish and Game recently completed a multiyear research project that looked at lynx distribution and prey availability in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Over the past six years, the project used more than 240 remote trail cameras, many of which were maintained by volunteers, to identify areas occupied by lynx in Vermont and N.H. In addition, the project studied methods estimate snowshoe hare densities and survival rates, as well as how this relates to the recovery of lynx as a federally threatened species.
New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist Jill Kilbor will share the results of this project on Nov. 19 from 7-8 p.m. Go to tinmountain.org the week of the program to access the meeting link.
The online program, Peregrine Falcon Recovery in New Hampshire, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. This program reviews several decades of effort to restore state-listed Peregrine falcons in New Hampshire and describes management and partnerships that help these amazing aerial predators.
Chris Martin has worked as a raptor biologist for NH Audubon for more than 30 years. During his tenure, he has worked in close collaboration with Fish and Game, focusing primarily on the recovery of the state’s endangered and threatened birds of prey.
He recruits, trains, and supervises an enthusiastic corps of NH Audubon volunteer field observers who monitor these species all across the state. Go to tinmountain.org the week of the program to access the meeting link.
The North Country Program Series, Planets & Stars Astronomy Field Program, will take place Friday, Nov, 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rain date is Nov 13. It will take place in Sheburne.
Join the Tin Mountain Conservation Center for an introduction to the night sky in fall.
Utilizing a telescope and laser pointer we’ll look at the rings on Saturn, as well as getting good looks at Jupiter and Mars.
We’ll then navigate our way through the celestial dome by learning the fall constellations and sights unique to the season such as the southern star Fomalhaut.
All of this will take place at a beautiful orchard location in Shelburne. Matt will also tell some of the stories behind the constellations names and show how observing the zodiac can serve as a way of marking the earth’s journey around the sun.
Registration required; call 603-447-6991 to register and for directions. Face masks are required and will be available. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available before and after telescope use. The North Country Nature Series is sponsored in part by the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation.
