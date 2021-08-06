CONWAY— Always one of the traditional highlights of Mud Bowl Weekend, and back after a one-year layoff, the 38th Tournament of Mud Parade, sponsored by Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Bow, will start Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in North Conway Village featuring a theme of “45 Years in the Mud.”
The parade is part of Mud Bowl Weekend, Sept. 10-12. Mud Bowl is back after a year’s hiatus and will follow CDC safety guidelines.
Community members interested in being part of the Mud Bowl parade may register their entries with Josh Snell by emailing him (mudbowljosh@gmail.com) by Sept. 3.
Prizes are offered for first ($250), second ($150) and runner-up ($100) in both the team and open class.
Receiving this year’s Steve Eastman Grand Marshal Award will be longtime Mud Bowl volunteers Monica and Jon Belkin.
“They and their family have always given to Mud Bowl with their time and energy,” said Mud Bowl Committee chair Bernadine “Benny” Jesseman. “The board voted 100 percent to honor them in recognition of their commitment and service to making Mud Bowl a community success each year.”
Both are members of the Mud Bowl Hall of Fame. Their four children have been part of the effort, as Mud Bowl is a true family event not only for the fans but especially for the Belkin family.
Monica has long served on the Mud Bowl Committee as secretary and treasurer and also is a secretary of the North Conway Community Center Board of Directors.
She has been a longtime leader of the Mudbassadors, the group of volunteers who handle everything from cheering at the games and putitng on skits in the mud to registering everyone (staff, volunteers and media alike) every Mud Bowl Friday at the North Conway Community Center as well as immediately following the parade Saturday.
Jon has served as the longtime “Voice of Mud Bowl” as an announcer at the games and at the parade.
“We are honored to be the 2021 Tournament of Mud Parade Grand Marshals. We know many volunteers have been recognized for their dedication to Mud Bowl before us and we are pleased to be acknowledged as well,” Monica and Jon said in a joint statement.
This year’s three-day, 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination touch mud football tournament offers three days of exciting action at North Conway’s Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum, located behind the North Conway Community Center and next to the North Conway Country Club.
Current CDC social protocol guidelines will be followed, according to Mud Bowl Committee chair Benny Jesseman.
Teams from throughout New England participate, including the defending 21-time champion Muddas Football Club of Amhert, n.H., the 11-time champion Mount Washington Valley Hogs, the eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys; the two-time champion North Country Crocs and the one-time champion Mudcats Football Club of New Hampshire and the one-time champion North Shire Mudsharks.
Ticket prices are $20 for a three-day ticket, which also qualifies you for two $500 drawings at which you need not be present to win Saturday and Sunday; $8 daily admission, ages 14 and up; $5 for ages 6-13. Family Day Pass, $20 for two adults and two children.
New this year is a North Conway Community Center “Whole Hog” pig raffle, with tickets for sale at the food tent. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20, with the drawing to be held appropriately enough at Hog Coliseum. Other raffles include the Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s annual quilt raffle (buy tickets at their booth at the top of Hog Coliseum) and Mud Bowl’s second annual 50-/50 raffle and prize.
Mud Bowl 2022 calendars will also be for sale along with T-shirts and new this year Mud Bowl sweatshirts..
Eight games are slated for opening day Friday, followed by five games on Saturday and seven games on Sunday, culminating in Game 20, the Mud Bowl championship Sunday afternoon.
Women’s mud football games will also be part of the weekend.
The games have raised nearly $1 million over the years. Primary beneficiaries are the North Conway Community Center, which owns Hog Coliseum; Vaughan Learning Center (formerly known as North Conway Day Care) and Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, now part of AmeriCorps Seniors.
The parade will follow 20th anniversary ceremonies slated for Sept. 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Schouler Park being organized by state Rep. Steve Woodcock and American Legion Post 95 of North Conway.
For more, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org or find Mud Bowl on Facebook at Mud-Bowl.org.
