CONWAY — The Vaughan Community Services recently enjoyed a makeover to the front entrance of the Food Pantry building.
The Mountain Garden Club board of directors chose the Vaughan Center as this year’s recipient of their annual DD Warren WOW garden.
This entails having a master gardener work with the Vaughan staff to design an attractive garden, supply the plants necessary and bring the club member volunteers to install the project.
The end result is a beautiful and colorful garden that brightens up the entrance of the food pantry for all the staff and clients.
Four hanging flower baskets were hung at each post out front, and an in-ground display of annuals, perennials and shrubs was installed as well.
Among those who helped from the garden club were master gardener Virginia Kanzler and members DD Warren, John Bruni, Sascha Blacke, Neysa Packard, Wendy Mcvey and president Laurie McAleer.
The Vaughan Community Services wishes to thank the garden club for their generosity, expertise and donation of plants and work to install the garden.
