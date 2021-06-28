MADISON — After a year of absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Historical Society has been busy preparing a summer exhibit, the title of which is “Our Town — Once Upon A Time.”
The exhibit will open today and will be open to the public each Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. right up through Sept. 7.
During Madison Old Home Week, the museum will be open daily Aug. 9-13 from 2-4 p.m.
The 2021 exhibit continues in the vein of such previous enjoyable e
exhibits as “A Century of Games” and “Quilts Then and Now.” This time, it focuses on lost places (and ways of life) of Madison.
As a visitor, you will stroll through the town via displays of photos, postcards, artifacts and ephemera such as peddler’s ledgers by Roscoe Green and an old guest register from the Madison Boulder. There is a wealth of information about businesses and homes that no longer exist or perhaps have changed owners and function, and fun, colorful pieces from the permanent collection of the society such as the Granville Brothers’ biplane turned into a pedal car, and actual shoes worn by lead miners in Madison.
The backdrop for the exhibit is a curtain painted for the 1967 production, “Our Town Madison.”
A nod to Thornton Wilder’s famous play, it was written and produced by Madison residents. The production has been performed numerous times over the years.
The Madison Historical Society Museum is located at 19 East Madison Road, Madison (just south of where Route 113 curves to the west). For more information, go to madisonnhhistoricalsociety.org.
