Love Your Community Awards to be disbursed monthly basis from February to July
PORTSMOUTH — Beginning this week, local non-profit organizations serving communities in New Hampshire and Maine will have an opportunity to apply for grants through Northeast Credit Union’s Love Your Community Awards.
Launched in 2020, the Love Your Community Awards initiative is part of Northeast Credit Union’s region-wide Love Your Community Project, which aims to encourage people to practice kindness in their everyday lives. Last year, Northeast Credit Union donated a total of $120,000 across 60 organizations through the initiative, and Northeast Credit Union has committed to matching that commitment in 2021.
“We believe we have a responsibility to both support and shine a spotlight on the leaders and organizations who work every day to help those in our communities who need it most,” said Northeast Credit Union President and CEO Timothy J. Collia. “We are proud of the impact our Love Your Community Awards initiative was able to make in 2020, and we look forward to once again playing our part in helping the many philanthropic organizations across our region.”
Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for the 2021 Love Your Community Awards through Northeast Credit Union’s website. Once accepted as an applicant, each organization will be tasked with obtaining votes from its community. The 10 organizations with the most votes at the end of every month through July will be awarded donations ranging from $500 to $5,000.
February’s application period opened on Feb. 1, and voting for February finalists will begin on February 15. All winners will be highlighted on a monthly basis through July on the Love Your Community Project’s website, thelyc.com.
Northeast Credit Union has a long-standing history of providing safe, high-quality financial services to member-owners. From humble beginnings at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, the member-owned and not-for-profit Northeast Credit Union has $1.8 billion in assets, over 135,000 members and 19 branches throughout New Hampshire and Maine.
