CONWAY — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire outdoor businesses, non-profits and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to building the outdoor economy, recently appointed five new members to its board of directors, including Scott Crowder, who served as New Hampshire’s first director of Outdoor Recreation and Industry Development. GOA’s board guides the membership-based organization with strategic planning efforts to support the outdoor industry.

“We’re excited to welcome our new GOA board members to bring fresh ideas, perspectives and experiences to our team,” said Tyler Ray, GOA founder and outdoor director. “Drawing intel from industry members across New Hampshire will help us gain insight on the unique challenges and opportunities in each region and community, which is a key piece of our strategy to integrate big-picture ideas at a local level. We’re motivated to continue leveraging our material assets for economic development, including attracting and recruiting a younger workforce.”

