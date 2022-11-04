CONWAY — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire outdoor businesses, non-profits and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to building the outdoor economy, recently appointed five new members to its board of directors, including Scott Crowder, who served as New Hampshire’s first director of Outdoor Recreation and Industry Development. GOA’s board guides the membership-based organization with strategic planning efforts to support the outdoor industry.
“We’re excited to welcome our new GOA board members to bring fresh ideas, perspectives and experiences to our team,” said Tyler Ray, GOA founder and outdoor director. “Drawing intel from industry members across New Hampshire will help us gain insight on the unique challenges and opportunities in each region and community, which is a key piece of our strategy to integrate big-picture ideas at a local level. We’re motivated to continue leveraging our material assets for economic development, including attracting and recruiting a younger workforce.”
Incoming members of GOA’s board have experience in the private and public sectors spanning a variety of industries, including real estate, nonprofit, economic development, retail, and marketing. Their dedication to GOA’s mission will inform all decisions around the organization’s services, policies and programs. Learn about the new board members below:
• Scott Crowder served as New Hampshire’s first director of outdoor recreation industry development, where he coordinated outdoor recreation policy with partners both in and out of state government. Crowder is the founder of the Pond Hockey Classic, a grassroots sports event management company specializing in organizing and managing pond hockey events in North America.
• Samantha Rokos is the PR and marketing coordinator at NEMO Equipment in Dover. Rokos has worked with the top-rated camping gear company for five years, helping to manage NEMO’s public relations, ambassador programs, and partner relations.
• Chet Clem is president of Lyme Properties, a real estate development company based in West Lebanon that executes transformative projects centered around outdoor amenities, such as the River Park West Lebanon mixed-use development. A former comedy writer, Clem was the editorial manager of The Onion, the world-renowned satirical newspaper/website, from 2005-09.
• Ericka Canales is the executive director of Coos Economic Development Corp. in Lancaster, which promotes economic growth, a strong and diverse workforce, sustainable employment, and a thriving business environment in Coos County.
She has over 25 years’ experience in local, state, federal, non-profit and small business industries, and holds a master’s degree in Environmental Planning and Policy.
• Charyl Reardon is president of the White Mountain Attractions Association in Lincoln, which is responsible for visitor services, public relations, and promotion of attractions for its members in New Hampshire’s White Mountains to markets around the world. A New Hampshire native and graduate of Plymouth State University, Reardon joined WMA in 1999 and served as Operations and Marketing Manager.
The five new members join GOA’s current board of directors:
• President Rudy Glocker, founder of Burgeon Outdoor.
• Secretary Shannon Rogers, associate professor, state specialist of nature-based economic development for the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
• Sarah Lawhead, VP of product management and innovation at Gathr Outdoors.
• Jessyca Keeler, oresident of the Conway-based Ski New Hampshire.
• Maki Pombo, owner of Peak Business Consultants.
• Chris Thayer, director of government contracts and partner relations at the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Granite Outdoor Alliance is a membership-based business alliance comprised of nearly 100 companies supporting New Hampshire’s outdoor industry, including manufacturers, retailers, hospitality, non-profits, individuals and families.
The goal is to develop a sustainable and inclusive outdoor economy that improves recreation infrastructure, responsible stewardship, healthy communities, workforce development, and economic opportunity.
