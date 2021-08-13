FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy welcomes alumni and guests to campus for a busy, event-filled day on Aug. 21. Reunion events were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, so this year, classes ending in 0,1, 5 and 6 are celebrating five-year reunions. The weekend’s events have been modified and scaled back to keep people safe and healthy, but we look forward to a fun-filled day.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, reunion events begin early with the popular alumni field hockey game. This is a fun pickup game between alumni, students and faculty/staff — all ages welcome!
At 11 a.m., the Reunion Brunch will take place outside under the tents between Shaffner Hall and the Bion R. Cram Library. Tickets must be purchased in advance for this event (see below).
Immediately following the brunch, class photos will be taken on the steps of the library and the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. A schedule of class photo times can be found at fryeburgacademy.org/reunion.
For those who would like a guided campus tour, groups will leave from the Performing Arts Center at 1 and 2 p.m. Guests may also visit academy buildings on their own, and most buildings will be open for walk-throughs from noon-3 p.m. FA memorabilia will be on sale from noon-2 p.m., outside on the quad.
The fun continues at 3 p.m. at Saco River Brewing, where alumni are invited to gather for beverages and entertainment.
Alumni in attendance will receive complimentary drink vouchers from 3-5 p.m.
Junco, featuring FA alumni, Bob Sheehan ‘09, Jeremy Holden ‘10, Alex Ouellette ’16, and Dan Stackhouse ‘10 will play from 4-7 pm.
Individual class gatherings are happening over the weekend as well. Please visit FA’s website, fryeburgacademy.org/reunion for more information on these events, class photo schedules and brunch information.
Golf lovers, pick up your discount coupons for a Sunday tee time at the Kezar Lake Country Club in Lovell.
Call the FA Alumni Office at (207) 935-2001, Ext. 3131 for more information or to purchase brunch tickets or email alumni@fryeburgacademy.org.
Brunch tickets MUST be purchased in advance by Friday, Aug. 13.
