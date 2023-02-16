The DellaValla Bluegrass Trio — (from left) John, Molly and Joseph DellaValla — perform at the 2022 Evening With the Arts in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. They are back by popular demand to perform this Friday. (HOLLY FOUGERE PHOTO)
CONWAY — Arts make the world more beautiful, and the Kennett High School Performing Arts is proud to present its ninth annual “Evening With The Arts” celebration this Friday (7 p.m.) in the Loynd Auditorium at KHS. The evening will include a variety of performers including singers, instrumental students, and theater and dance students. The show will also be a collaborative fundraiser with the Kennett Key Club for Camp Sunshine and local families in need.
The concert, created by Holly Fougere, the performing arts teacher at Kennett High, is to help celebrate the students and community of the Mount Washington Valley.
Each year a non-profit is chosen to receive half of the proceeds from the event.
“This year, we will be raising money for Camp Sunshine (in Casco, Maine),” Fougere said.
“Founded in 1984," according to its website, "Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness. Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. A bereavement session is also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness.”
Fougere said past recipients of this benefit concert include The Laura Foundation, Jen’s Friends, Project Succeed, Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County, MWV Children’s Museum, Arts in Motion and several local families that have children battling life-threatening conditions.
“In our nine years we have raised over $12,000 to give back to our community,” she said.
This year the show will open with a fun Broadway-inspired dance to “Footloose,” performed by the Kennett Dance Team.
“Audience members will also be entertained by the band Dark Slate Blue, members of the KHS Drama Club, dance students and KHS choir members,” said Fougere. “Other featured songs in the show include ‘Rise Up,’ ‘Count on Me,’ ‘Blue Skies,’ ‘Can’t Hold Us’ and other uplifting songs.”
The show will also feature special guests The Devalla Bluegrass Trio.
“The DellaValla Bluegrass Trio is made up of siblings Molly (16, guitar), Joseph (14, banjo) and John DellaValla, (11, fiddle),” Fougere said. “The trio turns out classic and modern bluegrass tunes as well as original songs written by Joseph. Playing professionally for about a year and a half, they can be seen around the Mount Washington Valley at events large and small and, this April, they will be a featured act on Jonathan Sarty's Cold River Radio Show at The Majestic on April 30 (for more, go to coldriverradio.com). When they're not performing, they can be found playing sports, dancing and volunteering. Their official favorite snack is giant doughnuts.”
She added: “The show is kid friendly and has something for everyone to enjoy.”
Admission is $10 at the door.
The show will also have a raffle table and concession stand sponsored by the Kennett Key Club to help raise funds for local families in need.
“They will also be collecting gift cards for any local grocery store at the event,” said Fougere. “If you donate a gift card worth $10 or more you get into the event free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.