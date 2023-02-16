Evening With the Arts preview - The DellaValla Bluegrass Trio

The DellaValla Bluegrass Trio — (from left) John, Molly and Joseph DellaValla — perform at the 2022 Evening With the Arts in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. They are back by popular demand to perform this Friday. (HOLLY FOUGERE PHOTO)

CONWAY — Arts make the world more beautiful, and the Kennett High School Performing Arts is proud to present its ninth annual “Evening With The Arts” celebration this Friday (7 p.m.) in the Loynd Auditorium at KHS. The evening will include a variety of performers including singers, instrumental students, and theater and dance students. The show will also be a collaborative fundraiser with the Kennett Key Club for Camp Sunshine and local families in need.

The concert, created by Holly Fougere, the performing arts teacher at Kennett High, is to help celebrate the students and community of the Mount Washington Valley.

