Fish and Game - Bears and bird feeders

Black bears are waking up and are hungry. State Fish and Game is asking people remove their bird feeders this weekend to to prevent bear-human conflicts. (COURTESY FISH AND GAME)

CONCORD — The Granite State’s black bears are emerging from their winter dens and beginning to actively search for any available food sources. Last fall’s lack of hard mast, specifically acorns and beechnuts, will result in bears being reliant on spring greens for food. Because of the limited menu during this time, bears will be easily enticed by a wide variety of human-produced food sources, especially bird feeders.

With the arrival of spring, officials are asking the New Hampshire public to be both proactive and responsible by taking down bird feeders no later than this Saturday, April 1, in all areas of the state.

