Saco Valley Trout Unlimited and the Carroll County Fish & Game will be holding angling events for the youth of the Valley this weekend.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited will host their annual kids learn to fish event at the Jackson Kid Pond on June 4 from 9-11 a.m.. This event is for youth up to 14 years of age. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. June 4 is New Hampshire Fish & Game’s FREE fishing day, so no license is required.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited will have gear available should your young angler not have any gear. Spin fishing and fly fishing will be available with instruction provided by the members of SVTU.
Each youth will receive one ticket to enter a raffle for a Zebco 404 spin cast outfit donated by the NorthCountry Angler. The winner will be selected at 11:00AM
The following day, Carroll Country Fish and Game will hold their second annual Dennis Rogers Memorial Fishing Derby. The derby is open to all anglers 14 and younger.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with lines in the water at 9 a.m. There is a two dollar per angler entrance fee and each angler may keep up to two fish. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The pond is private so no license is required.
Reports of rainbow trout over sixteen inches have been reported in recent weeks.
If you know a youth who is interested in fishing, these are two low cost ways to expose that youth to the sport of fishing.
