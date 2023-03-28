CONWAY — Installation of officers for Ralph W. Shirley, American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road in Conway was held March 19.
District 7 Commander Joe Evans of Post 46 presided over the ceremony.
CONWAY — Installation of officers for Ralph W. Shirley, American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road in Conway was held March 19.
District 7 Commander Joe Evans of Post 46 presided over the ceremony.
Also overseeing the event was Department Vice Commander Maurice Anderson.
Sworn in were incumbent officers Post Commander Dan Macleod and commander Joe Evans, senior vice commander; and Billy Hill, junior vice commander; Ken McGovern, newly-elected finance officer; Edward Buctell, re-elected sergeant at arms; and Bob Currier, re-elected historian; and newly elected chaplain John Kiessman.
Hill was sworn in as Sons of the American Legion’s new commander, and Wade Beale was named senior vice commander of the SAL.
Following the swearing-in, an awards presentation was conducted by Post Commander Macleod.
Awards were presented to Bob Currier (Legion True Americanism), Rick Breton (Sons of the American Legion past president, longtime leadership award), Kerri Grout (Auxiliary Volunteerism) and Billy Hill (Legionnaire of the Year Award); Pete Cantin, Sons of the American Legion of the Year Award; and Ken McGovern, deputy service officer of the year award.
A luncheon was served following the ceremonies.
The event was attended by many family members and friends.
“We are very proud of all of our officers and award recipients,” said Macleod.
“Our Post is committed to doing a lot of good for our community and we also are always ready to serve our local servicemen and women in helping them in any way we can and helping them to receive their benefits. We are always happy to welcome new members,” said Macleod, who is an Army veteran.
Post 46 also hosted a very well-attended Friday Night Fish Fry on Friday, March 24.
In upcoming events, Post 46 is set to host musicians Simon Crawford and Kevin Dolan March 31 at 7 p.m. and a Post meeting April 16 at noon.
On Flag Day, June 14, Post 46 asks local citizens to bring to the post their tattered, worn American flags for proper retirement.
For more information, follow Post 46 on Facebook or call (603) 447-3927.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.