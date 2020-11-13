SOUTH PARIS, Maine — Oxford County commissioners have presented the Joneses of Fryeburg and the Bensons of Brownfield with the Spirit of America Award for 2020.
The commissioners annually present the award to "groups and individuals for their exceptional volunteer work within the county." Winners are nominated by their respective towns, although commissioners this year nominated one of their own employees.
The award was announced in October. Commissioners, in a press release, expressed regret that they couldn't meet with the recipients to present the awards due to the COVID-19 but said they will invite recipients to next year's ceremony.
The Town of Fryeburg provided the commissioners with a brief outline of the community service that Ed and Diane Jones had performed over the years. Ed, who died in May at the age of 80, was given the award posthumously. The town of Fryeburg had this to say about the Joneses:
“Ed and Diane Jones have always been at the heart of the Town of Fryeburg. Together, they have been instrumental in public service, whether it be serving on the board of selectmen, preserving town history, or a construction project for the townspeople," the nomination said.
"Their many years of dedication to our town represents the best in public service and has always set an example for others. Ed and Diane have both served as Fryeburg selectmen, as well as on various boards and committees, tackling issues that were important to the town. Installing new street signs, developing the new transfer station and clearing the way for historic preservation were only a handful of their accomplishments.
"Both were very involved in the Fryeburg Historical Society for many years, resulting in a historical museum and research library that is unmatched in the region. Ed and Diane also were involved in constructing the gazebo in Bradley Park, revitalizing the town cemeteries, and participating in the Main Street ’90 project led by Maine Gov. John McKernan. They were also involved with the Fryeburg Fair, working for 27 years as curators in the museum area," the nomination continued.
Diane has been directly involved with historic preservation in Fryeburg, allowing townspeople to enjoy the rich history that our town has, whether it be exploring the historical society museum, or browsing through thousands of obituaries and family genealogies. Ed also helped build the new Harvest Hills Animal Shelter and the replica of the Fryeburg Horse Railroad, which can been seen rolling through town for special events. The Town of Fryeburg dedicates this year’s town report to Ed and Diane and thanks them for their many years of service and dedication to the town. Ed passed away on May 13, 2019. Diane continues to reside in Fryeburg, where she continues her interest in local history.”
Diane Jones in an email to the Sun said, "It is quite an honor to have received."
Meanwhile, Brownfield submitted the following about the Bensons: "Roger and Sharon Benson have run the local food pantry for many years. Sharon is also involved with the local girl scout troop."
Roger Benson on Friday said they were in "total shock" as they didn't know the award was coming.
"We are just doing our best to serve the people," he said.
The other honorees were Everett W. Benson Knights of Columbus Council #5515, Norway Grange # 45, Jim and Mary Hannaford of Hiram, Hugh "Cubby" Swan of Greenwood, Roxbury Swift River Valley Extension, Mark Irish of Peru, Bruce Pierce of Newry, Raymond Broomhall of Mexico, Dorothy Adams of Hanover, Scott Dennett of Dixfield, Canton Cemetery Ladies (Carole Robbins, Purdy Adams, Anne Chamberlain, and Robyn McClintock), Donald and Cheryl Bennett of Bethel, Freeman Farmington of Andover, Sterling and Irene Mills of Woodstock, Ben Conant of South Paris Oxford County Regional Communications Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.