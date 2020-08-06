Timothy Allen of Madison graduated from Roger Williams University with a master of architecture degree and a 4.0 GPA.
Allen is a member of Tau Sigma Delta, the National Honor Society for Architecture and Allied Arts. He was inducted in 2018.
Commencement was to be held on May 14 but has been postponed to May 23, 2021.
Allen of is a 2014 Kennett High school graduate and in 2018 he graduated from Roger Williams University with a bachelor of science in architecture and a core concentration in music.
