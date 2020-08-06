Amidst the pandemic and a school year turned on its head, students are finding meaningful work. Journalism and political science combined major Emma Plante was hired to her first co-op.
Plante, a third year, will be working as a communications intern for Massachusetts-based super PAC Left of Center, covering a race in Maine’s tough 2nd Congressional District.
In this role, Plante, a 2018 graduate of Kennett High School, will be monitoring the media for news, researching and writing on the district and candidates, developing press contacts and drafting press releases remotely from her home in New Hampshire.
"Emma comes into Left of Center with some great experience," said co-founder Mara Dolan. "It's exciting to see her take this to the next level, with research and writing, developing media contacts and working the press. She's a great addition to our team."
“This fall, I interned in Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s press office doing this kind of stuff on a smaller scale,” said Plante. “I knew for my first co-op I wanted to do something in communications for campaigns and make an impact in an election.”
Left of Center is a woman-run grassroots super PAC focusing on increasing voter turnout and voter education. They are working in multiple U.S House races across the United States. Interns work in different districts and are all up for the challenge in these unprecedented times, Plante adds.
“Even with the impact coronavirus has had on co-ops, I was offered an amazing role that really excites me. I’m learning so much and am really passionate about what we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.