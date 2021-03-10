Reece Kneissler, Fryeburg Academy, Class of 2019, has been named to the dean's list with high honors at University of Maine Farmington. Kneissler is a sophomore studying economics and business as part of the pre-law program. This is his third semester on the dean's list with high honors.
Reece Kneissler named to dean's list at University of Maine Farmington
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Legislation to expand low-income seniors’ access to prescription drugs
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock to bring geriatric ER care to rural hospitals
- Judiciary panel votes to kill remote access hearings
- AARP Community Challenge Grant Program accepting applications -560 words
- Conway restaurants need to reapply for outdoor dining
- You got fully vaccinated: How your life changes now
- Forest Service taking input on prescribed fire
- NCAAs come to Jackson starting Thursday
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Manchester man, 65, dies in tollbooth crash
- Jackson teen charged with sexual assault
- Wooden Soldier building sells for $660,000
- Fay denied another dog at sentence imposition
- Judge Says No Bail for Britany Barron in Beheading Case
- Memorial opens new window for Phase 1B shots
- Carroll County Republicans disavow Romney
- Vaccinations accelerate at N.H. Motor Speedway Super Site
- Polaris picks Profile Powersports for local franchise
- Hotel project abutters file nuisance complaint
Images
Videos
Commented
- Larry Day: I will never accept the results, Faux Joe is illegitimate president (5)
- John Hartman: With Biden our border crossings are overwhelmed (5)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: COVID-19 infections declining, my mask is going in the trash (5)
- George Clausen: Join me in fight against Biden's socialist dictatorship (4)
- Bob Drake: Preventing Trump from running again is voter suppression (4)
- Hotel, like it or not (4)
- Grace Ruddy: Misconception (3)
- Susan Rheault: Conservative media shaped views of Capitol rioters (3)
- State agency: No entrance fee at summit (2)
- Michael Kerins: Catulucci's lies about my letter go way beyond dissent (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.