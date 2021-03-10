Reece Kneissler, Fryeburg Academy, Class of 2019, has been named to the dean's list with high honors at University of Maine Farmington. Kneissler is a sophomore studying economics and business as part of the pre-law program. This is his third semester on the dean's list with high honors.

