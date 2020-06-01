CONWAY — 2006 Kennett High and St. Lawrence University graduate Phoenix Bell, M.D. MSc, has completed her residency in pathology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, N.Y.
She graduated cum laude from St. Georges Medical School in 2017 and did her graduate work at Mount Sinai in biomedical science, Class of 2012.
Bell will be starting a GI pathology fellowship granted from Harvard Medical School beginning July 1. She will be working as a clinical pathology mentor and educator of Harvard students and medical residents in specialized areas of pathology for the year.
She will be located at Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Boston, Mass., for her fellowship.
Bell is relocating to Boston this month. She is the daughter of Lynne MacDonald of Conway and the late Daniel Bell.
