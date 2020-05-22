Simon D. and Lisa A. Vertigen of North Conway are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Meagan E. Vertigen, from Keene State College.
Meagan is a 2014 graduate of Kennett High School and began earning her degree locally at Granite State College before transferring to study at Keene State College in 2016.
While at Keene State College, she has earned her bachelor of science degree in architecture, and she was an active member of the college’s Habitat for Humanity Chapter.
The commencement ceremony has been postponed to Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.