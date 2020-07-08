Christopher and Terry Ballou of Center Conway announce their son Matthew V. Ballou has made the dean’s list at New York University in Shanghai, China.
Matthew received a 3.8 and a 4.0 GPA for his sophomore year, majoring in the humanities with a minor in Chinese. Matthew is studying advanced Chinese this summer, and plans on returning to Shanghai for the fall.
